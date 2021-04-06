Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have hit Bollywood hard as the latest actor to contract the virus is Katrina Kaif. The actor took to social media to declare his health update and also added that she immediately isolated herself and is now in home quarantine.

Thanks to her Instagram stories, Kaif said, I tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately isolated myself and will be in home quarantine. I follow all safety protocols under the guidance of my doctors. Ask anyone who has come in contact with me to get tested immediately. Grateful for all your love and support. Please be careful and take care of yourself.

View full picture Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for coronavirus infection (Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Story)

Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected by the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Earlier Monday, Akshay Kumar was hospitalized while Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed on social media that they had contracted the coronavirus. While Bhumi has mild symptoms and has isolated herself, Vicky is also living under home quarantine and taking medication prescribed by her doctor.

With Maharashtra being the state most affected by COVID with 4,52,445 cases, the Mumbai-based entertainment industry, which was trying to get back to normal after last year’s nationwide lockdown, has taken a heavy blow.

Actor-director Seema Pahwa and Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of the sung reality show “Indian Idol”, have also contracted the virus and are in isolation.

Earlier today, actors Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman tested negative for COVID-19.

Govinda and “Bandish Bandits” actor Ritwik Bhowmik had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

The two artists are currently in quarantine at their home and have asked those who have come in contact with them to get tested.

Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly is also recovering from COVID-19 after being diagnosed on Saturday.

Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan, among others, tested positive for the virus.

On March 30, 18 members of the unit of the reality show “Dance Deewane”, judged by Madhuri Dixit, contracted COVID-19, forcing the creators to stop filming for a week.