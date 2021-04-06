Bollywood actresses who replaced Divya Bharti in films she signed before her sudden death





Popular Bollywood actress of her time, Divya Bharti died at the age of 19 in 1993. April 5, 2021 marked the 28th anniversary of the death of the actress, who had landed roles in more than 10 films in Hindi in the first year. of her professional acting career in Hindi cinema. However, upon her sudden and mysterious death, the actress was replaced by other prominent ladies in her potential films that she had previously signed. Watch the video here: Also read: Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor reveal Lata Mangeshkars songs are their all-time favorites Before her disappearance, Divya had signed several upcoming Bollywood films. While two of his films, Shatranj and Rang released shortly after her disappearance, there were many more who had to be briefly interrupted. The actress was scheduled to star in the 1994 film Laadla who later played Sridevi instead of Divya. While Divya had achieved 80% ofLaadlashooting before his death, the film was then picked up from the start with Sridevi in ​​the lead. This was done because there were certain scenes left hanging that were absolutely crucial. Various weird news of weird things happening on set had surfaced when Sridevi started shooting for the film as a replacement for Divya. Also read: Katrina Kaif goes out for dinner; Expresses discomfort as paparazzi invade her private space Another film from 1994, Mohra, saw Raveena Tandon replace Divya in her lead role. Kajol replaced Diya Bharti for a central role in the 1995 filmHulchul, opposite Ajay Devgn. After Divya passed away, Tabu replaced her as the film’s main female Vijaypath, opposite Ajay. Associated with Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla was signed in place of Divya for the filmKartavya, another movie from 1995. Mamta Kulkarni tried out the role of the female protagonist in the movieAndolan instead of Divya. Divya Bharti is also believed to be the first choice for the film. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, who was actually portrayed by Kajol in 1995. The actress who launched her acting career in films at the tiny age of 16, had signed almost 8 different films which were then gifted to these other actresses during his sudden disappearance. Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma enjoy some girls time; Riddhima Kapoor arrives at Mumbai airport with her daughter Stay up to date with thelatest new trends only on ZEE5!

