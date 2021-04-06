Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth reveals the birth of a baby boy





The secret is out: Grace Elizabeth is a mom. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old model shared a photo from her new Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign to announce the birth of her first child with husband Nicolas Krause. I write these tears in my eyes; with a smile from ear to ear. Today we are announcing our little man to the world … global meet Noah, she captioned a black and white photo of herself modeling at nine months pregnant. I remained deprived of the pregnancy because I was not yet ready to share it with the world; my best kept secret, she continued. My husband and I really wanted to experience these precious moments and give our unborn baby the love and attention he needed to grow up without outside eyes or expectations. Elizabeth, who married Krause in March 2020, wore a black bra and jeans as she posed for Victorias Secret just a day before giving birth to her son. Grace Elizabeth shared behind-the-scenes footage from her Victoria’s Secret campaign on her Instagram Stories. Instagram When I got the call for the Mother’s Day campaign with @ victoriassecret, I couldn’t believe they wanted to shoot me 9 months pregnant, she wrote. She added that she cried during the interview part of the shoot, when he broke into the fact that after 9 months of carrying him in my stomach, I was finally going to hold him in my arms, look him in the eyes and hold her little hands. His instincts were right, because his contractions started as soon as [she] arrived on the set. Grace Elizabeth shared a cute photo with baby Noah on her Instagram Stories. Instagram They were 10 minutes apart and at 5 p.m. the next day Nico and I arrived at the hospital where our beautiful boy was born 18 hours later, she revealed. Writing about when she finally met her newborn son, Grace continued. It was as if the whole room had become silent and everything was blurry except my son’s face and my breathing. At that time, my heart grew by 6 lbs and 11 oz. Following the big announcement, Grace tooopen to Vogueabout how childbirth has 100% changed her definition of beauty. I had times of desperation when the clothes didn’t fit, or at the sight of my stretch marks, or loose skin, or dark circles from sleep deprivation, but then I look into my eyes. son and I remember that these little things are proof of strength and beauty. like no other, she told the magazine. And although her philosophy on fitness and healthy eating has remained the same, she comes to see beauty as a strength and ability rather than a strong, tight body. Beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes, and my marks and little imperfections are actually perfect because it reminds me that for nine months I grew up a little person, she says.

