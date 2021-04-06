Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club





FILE PHOTO: TV personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” during the Winter TCA (Television Critics Association) Press Tour in Pasadena, California, USA on January 18, 2020. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File photo LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Kim Kardashian has added a billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who kicked off her career outside of the Keeping Up with The Kardashians reality series, was first included on Forbes magazine’s list of global billionaires on Tuesday. Forbes said he estimates Kardashian, 40, is now worth $ 1 billion, up from $ 780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative companies – KKW and Skims – as well as cash from reality TV and approval contracts, and a number of small investments. The Forbes estimate means Kardashian is joining her future ex-husband Kanye West in the billionaire club. Forbes estimated Wests’ net worth at $ 1.8 billion on Tuesday, mostly thanks to offers on his Yeezy sneakers and fashion line. Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, citing irreconcilable differences. Her half-sister Kylie Jenner, however, lost her billionaire status, Forbes said Tuesday. He valued the 23-year-old’s fortune at around $ 700 million, citing a tough year for cosmetics sales during the coronavirus pandemic and what he said were earlier overestimates of revenue for Kylie Cosmetics, now 51% owned by Coty Inc. Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, promoting and selling the products online, aided by a social media presence that includes some 213 million Instagram followers. She launched the multicolored Skims shapewear line in 2019. Kardashian celebrated Tuesday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini at a beach, featuring caption Bliss and announcing the launch of the first Skims pop-up store at an upscale Los Angeles mall. Reporting by Jill Serjeant; edited by Jonathan Oatis

