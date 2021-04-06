Entertainment
‘Duck Dynasty’ stars share their experiences raising biracial son
Korie and Willie Robertson’s family have always been known for their fun hijinks on the hit reality show “Duck Dynasty,” but the couple are talking about a serious topic close to their hearts.
During the first episode of their new Facebook Watch show “At Home with the Robertson”, the husband and wife shed some light on what it was like for them to raise a biracial son, Will, 19, who has also joined the conversation. The family also invited “Love and Hip Hop” stars Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, who are black, to help them have an open discussion about race and racism in America.
“To me (racism is) always shocking,” Korie said. “I remember when the Charlottesville thing happened. It’s so sad for me and, you know, having a son that’s black and biracial, just to, you know, have to explain that to him, you just wanna say, ‘ Oh, no, no, no, it’s in the past. But every time it’s right there in your face, you’re like, ‘No, it’s not in the past.’ “
The Robertsons, married since 1992, have three biological children and two adopted children, including Will, whom they brought home when they were 5 weeks old.
“We didn’t think about (the race) until the show happened,” said the mother of five, “and people said, ‘Wait. Who is the black child? does it belong?
When “Duck Dynasty” premiered, Will was only 10 years old, and a lot of people made hurtful comments about his race, as he explained in conversation with his parents.
I was one of the only black kids in my class, “said the 19-year-old.” My friends were white, so I didn’t realize I was … different. I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just a little darker.’ “
Soon the conversation turned to police violence and the black community’s relationship with the police, and Mendeecees asked the Robertsons if they ever worried about their son’s arrest and if they had had discussions with him on how to act if this were to happen. arrive.
“You know, I didn’t, because I never worried once,” Willie said.
Yandy encouraged them to strike up a conversation.
“You didn’t have to think about it, but these are the kinds of conversations (Mendeecees) must have with his sons,” the “Love and Hip Hop” star said. “We can cut the beard. We can’t get a tattoo, and we can stop these things from happening, but you can’t wash your skin.
After digging deeper into this topic, the Robertsons said it was a useful discussion.
“I didn’t necessarily have a discussion with Will about policing,” Willie said, “because I felt like I had covered his whole life on respect for authority. However, it is. why we brought Yandy and Mendeecees here. They had a different point of view. “
Yandy also gave Will some great advice on how he can honor black culture in the future.
“Your heritage is mixed, so it can’t just die because you were raised in a different place or, you know, with another group of people who love you,” she said, “because you must be able to pass on your heritage as well. “
Related video:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]