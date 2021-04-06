‘Duck Dynasty’ stars share their experiences raising biracial son

Korie and Willie Robertson’s family have always been known for their fun hijinks on the hit reality show “Duck Dynasty,” but the couple are talking about a serious topic close to their hearts.

During the first episode of their new Facebook Watch show “At Home with the Robertson”, the husband and wife shed some light on what it was like for them to raise a biracial son, Will, 19, who has also joined the conversation. The family also invited “Love and Hip Hop” stars Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, who are black, to help them have an open discussion about race and racism in America.

“To me (racism is) always shocking,” Korie said. “I remember when the Charlottesville thing happened. It’s so sad for me and, you know, having a son that’s black and biracial, just to, you know, have to explain that to him, you just wanna say, ‘ Oh, no, no, no, it’s in the past. But every time it’s right there in your face, you’re like, ‘No, it’s not in the past.’ “

The Robertsons, married since 1992, have three biological children and two adopted children, including Will, whom they brought home when they were 5 weeks old.

“We didn’t think about (the race) until the show happened,” said the mother of five, “and people said, ‘Wait. Who is the black child? does it belong?

When “Duck Dynasty” premiered, Will was only 10 years old, and a lot of people made hurtful comments about his race, as he explained in conversation with his parents.

I was one of the only black kids in my class, “said the 19-year-old.” My friends were white, so I didn’t realize I was … different. I looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just a little darker.’ “

Soon the conversation turned to police violence and the black community’s relationship with the police, and Mendeecees asked the Robertsons if they ever worried about their son’s arrest and if they had had discussions with him on how to act if this were to happen. arrive.

“You know, I didn’t, because I never worried once,” Willie said.

Yandy encouraged them to strike up a conversation.

“You didn’t have to think about it, but these are the kinds of conversations (Mendeecees) must have with his sons,” the “Love and Hip Hop” star said. “We can cut the beard. We can’t get a tattoo, and we can stop these things from happening, but you can’t wash your skin.

After digging deeper into this topic, the Robertsons said it was a useful discussion.

“I didn’t necessarily have a discussion with Will about policing,” Willie said, “because I felt like I had covered his whole life on respect for authority. However, it is. why we brought Yandy and Mendeecees here. They had a different point of view. “

Yandy also gave Will some great advice on how he can honor black culture in the future.

“Your heritage is mixed, so it can’t just die because you were raised in a different place or, you know, with another group of people who love you,” she said, “because you must be able to pass on your heritage as well. “

