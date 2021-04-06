Manish Malhotra Interview on Bollywood Film Screen Style





It’s impossible to talk about the style of the Bollywood screen without talking about the designer Manish malhotra. After all, he’s in charge of most of the iconic outfits that we all still dream about today. I spoke with the designer to find out more about how he worked his way into the movies, the design and, of course, some of his most talked about creations seen on the big screen. While the designer has always been interested in movies, he achieved what he wanted to do with a living while modeling during his college days. “I had my first break in 1989 when Juhi Chawla was playing in David Dhawan’s film Swarg where I created two costumes for Juhi for a sequence of songs. But the movie Rangeela was my turning point, “Manish told me.” It was 1995. Director Ram Gopal Verma was clear with his memoir, and actress Urmila Matondkar was also ready to prove herself. [in Bollywood]. There was a powerful creative energy, and we created something completely new by including crop tops, overalls, t-shirts and jeans in the mix. It was a completely new and fresh palette that captured the attention of all millennia and ended up going viral. I won my first Filmfare Award as a costume designer for the film. Interestingly, this was the first time that the category was even added to the awards ceremony, so I became the first recipient. “ “For me, [bringing celebrities onto the runway] It was a very organic process because I was coming from movies, and I had relationships with these actors, they were my friends. “ Outfits that change the game in Rangeela at the start of athleisure on the big screen in Dil to pagal hai and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Manish is pretty much a chameleon when it comes to designing eye-catching costumes for the big screen. Believe me when I say it has helped bring many trends to the fore. I vividly remember my sister and I went out and bought some Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo athleisure looks right after watching the movie. He’s also had great success with his bridal couture looks showcased during India Fashion Week, where you’ll likely notice more than a few known A-lister faces on the runway. (My husband actually wore a design from his collection for our wedding!) “For me, [bringing celebrities onto the runway] It was a very organic process because I was coming from films, and I had relationships with these actors, they were my friends. So calling them to my fashion show was not a strategic decision then and even now, ”Manish revealed. Onward, we’ve relived some of her most iconic designs and her path to success and discussed what her favorite look has been so far in her career. For the first time, the designer even revealed how he turned down a huge opportunity to focus on his fashion brand. (More on that later!) Keep scrolling for more from our interview.







