WWE WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns, Edge, Daniel Bryan Reflect On Unique Journeys To Unlikely Main Event

On Sunday night, WrestleMania 37 will conclude its two-night extravaganza with a main event featuring Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan. The match is one of the most unlikely in the decades-long history of the biggest event WWE has to offer.

All three have previously faced health issues that have forced them to face a life without a struggle. After more than a decade of remission, Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, was forced to step down from the Universal Title in 2018 when he found himself in a battle with leukemia. He would return to action in 2019 when the cancer was in remission again. . Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, suffered a series of concussions that forced him to officially retire in 2016. It would take more than two years of assessments and perseverance before he was finally cleared for competition. in the ring in 2018.

For Edge, real name Adam Copeland, the journey was even longer. In 2011, Edge was forced to retire when he began to experience numbness in his arms after a previous cervical spinal fusion. Doctors told him that continuing to compete in wrestling matches could result in paralysis or death. It wasn’t until the Royal Rumble 2020, when he appeared as a surprise participant in the match, that Edge Set re-entered a wrestling ring as a contender.

Edge stepped down in 2011 and would not be allowed to return until January 2020. WWE



Even with their similar experiences, the three men told CBS Sports they haven’t sat down to discuss the unlikely nature of the main event now the biggest event of the year.

“We didn’t, and I’m sure there will be that moment, but I think it will be before or after this game when you can hear the crowd roar and know it’s really happening,” said Edge. “At the moment, nothing feels real. That aspect of that thing is there with three guys who at one point or another thought it could be it. If you look at that aspect of the story, it’s hard. to hate one of the characters, and that’s part of our job. If you look at it from Joe, Bryan, and Adam’s point of view, we’re three guys who at one point thought this would never happen again. It’s kinda crazy. It’s really crazy. I think we’ll have a moment to really sit down and think about this, but it might not be until after the game. Then it’s going to be like, “OK , we did it. We did it. And there was a time when we thought we would never do it. It is quite special. “

Bryan will be watching his wife, Brie Bella, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. That, he said, and not his own trip back to WrestleMania’s main event, dominated much of his thinking.

“The odd thing is that it crossed my mind, but I didn’t really think about it. I didn’t really appreciate it,” Bryan said. “This is something that has to happen for me. So many things in life go by so quickly, don’t they? Now my family – and I’m sure all three families – are at this point where, as the COVID stuff comes up it means my wife is busier and also entering the Hall of Fame. We are like ships that spend the night sometimes with comings and goings with kids and stuff. stuff, travel and all that, sometimes you get too caught up not really appreciating how amazing it really is.

“I took a few moments to appreciate how great it is for my wife to enter the Hall of Fame – it’s super cool for me as a husband and I’m very proud of her for that. I took a little less time to enjoy this, hey I’m going to be in the main event of WrestleMania again. It didn’t seem like it could have been a real thing for me a few years ago. And then to be really able to think about two guys for whom I have a lot of respect and who the three of us are. I thought about it for a second, but I never sat down and deeply appreciated it happening. “

Reigns’ time away from wrestling was much shorter than that of both of his opponents, with an incredibly quick turnaround between walking away due to leukemia and returning in less than a year.

Even with that, he suggested that there is something of an unspoken connection between the three men, rooted in all of the experiences that have had the wrestling cruel and unexpectedly taken away.

“To be honest, I don’t think I ever really focused on it,” Reigns said. “I think it’s just from the experience. I think where we can all be connected and you can parallel our whole mindset is that we are all thankful for today and the opportunity that comes with today. I think in all our ways., we had that feeling when it wasn’t there. We all woke up and the show went on without us. Although we weren’t all sat down and talked about it, there is a weird connection and chemistry. I’m not sure if they feel the same or have been through the same, but I can feel it through them. I can feel this gratitude , this gratitude for having the opportunity to wake up and do what we love apart from our families and our children and our wives. We all deeply appreciate the opportunity to have the health to wake up and be physical beings, to be athletes, to be storytellers. It’s a form of entertainment like us where you exercise all the senses, all the emotions, everything from feeling, touching, smelling – it’s all part of our show. This is where we are deeply connected. “

Roman Reigns was kicked out as the Universal Champion after his leukemia returned. WWE



Between Edge and Bryan, it is the latter whose retirement came later and the return came earlier. Edge had hung out on the sidelines of WWE after his retirement, appearing as a special guest on the occasion and being one of the stars of a WWE Network comedy show with a longtime friend and team partner. of Christian tags.

When Bryan made the moving announcement of his return, the moment passed for Edge without giving the Hall of Fame as much of a breath of hope that his own return to the ring would follow a few years later.

“I haven’t looked at the product so I haven’t seen a lot for a while,” admitted Edge. “I can look back now and say it was kind of like a mourning phase after I had this thing ripped from me. It took a while. It really happened. During that time it happened. a lot of things i missed and that was one of the things i didn’t see i know every injury is different don’t i hear i heard it was ok to come back, but it was about concussion issues. I know a spine and a concussion – or leukemia – are very different things. So you can’t be too engrossed in, “Oh man! This guy has come back! “These are just completely different cases. I was happy for him because every time you can get that thing back, that thing that you love and that thing that is all you still have. wanted to do – and this is the case with Daniel Bryan – it makes you smile. But it never set the wheels in motion for me or anything. “

Edge would follow his appearance at the 2020 Royal Rumble by immediately moving into an on-screen feud with former tag partner Randy Orton, leading to a showdown at WrestleMania 36 and a rematch at Backlash that WWE had billed “The Greatest. Wrestling Match Ever “. While filming the game before Backlash’s live broadcast, he suffered from a torn triceps and was on the sidelines again.

The injury, however, put no doubt in Copeland’s mind about his decision to return as a talent in the ring, however. On the contrary, he was amazed that his neck wasn’t what put him on the shelf.

“I was like, ‘Well that’s what it is,” said Edge. “Now I’m 47 and I’m asking my body to do that and we’ve got a 48 minute game. You know I’m going zero heroes, right? So there may be some fallout there- in. To myself, I thought, “Wow. It’s not my neck. It’s amazing. “That’s really how I was supposed to look at it. More than anything, I was still dealing with the pandemic and playing in front of no one. For me it was much more important, like, “Do I want to do this without Did I come back to do this just to do this without an audience? It’s just a selfish look at that aspect because I know there is a lot more fish to fry than jump in pantyhose. For me, that was the funniest part of the job – having audience participation and back And then. Here we go. Is that fun more? was more the question. But the injury? No, I did worse than that. “

For Bryan, the experience of seeing another legend return was much more positive. He was, after all, already back in the ring and doing what he loved. So seeing Edge having the opportunity to lace up the boots and have another run was nothing but a positive experience.

Daniel Bryan emotionally announced his retirement from Raw. WWE



“You know what? It’s weird,” Bryan said. “I don’t mean to say it’s more joy, but it’s a different kind of joy when you see someone else able to do it and you’re so happy for them. I know from my perspective seeing it doing it made me … so when I was cleared it was Monday night and I had just done Bahrain Comic Con and I was in the Middle East and I flew to Pittsburgh. I landed late and went to [WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon’s] Office. I had done so many tests before, but they had to cross your T’s and sprinkle your I type of stuff. Dr Maroon was already gone, but he left me a note and at the end he just went said, “Finally. You are cleared. I literally cried most of the way back to my airport hotel, got on a plane the next morning, flew to Texas, announced I was cleared to fight at new. I think I got bombed on an apron or something, you know how it goes. But it was great, super emotional and this roller coaster of things.

“When it happens to someone else, it’s not a roller coaster. There is no roller coaster with them. It’s just pure joy. I didn’t even know it was okay. happen or was about to happen. He had a triple fusion on his neck. I don’t know of any athlete who came back from that. When he was cleared, it was just, “Oh my god! It’s great! “It’s just different feelings when it’s someone else because you don’t have to do with the stockings, you’re just there for the big hurray at the end.”