Shaam E Gaana celebrates birthday with Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap





On April 2, 2021, Shaam E Gaana, a virtual music program featuring talented artists from tristate, USA and around the world, celebrated its first anniversary with Bollywood Playback Singer from Mumbai Shibani Kashyap. IndusTV under the direction of Vijay Garg of PGA presents the virtual music program every Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. since April 3, 2020 and has completed 53 episodes during the pandemic. Sham E Gaana on a virtual platform is a unique concept where some of the most talented singers from the tri-state region as well as the United States and India have been part of the last 53 episodes. The theme for this virtual music show was conceptualized by Dr Tushar Patel, executive director of IndusTV, with host Madhavi Bathula, considered a Bollywood encyclopedia, the IndusTV press release noted. Over 150 singers participated in the program. Some of the major highlights from the year-long lineup included Shaam E Gaanas 25e episode featuring Bollywood Playback Singer Poornima AKA Sushma Shrestha; 50e episode with Bollywood Playback Singer Preety Bhalla; and the one year anniversary episode with Shibani Kashyap joined the Mumbai live event. The three famous singers had interactive sessions with the attendees and sanded some of the most popular songs from their own era during the landmark episodes. Kashyap sang to Jogiya a story of falling in love in the most beautiful place in Punjab, released less than a week ago and watched by 1.3 million, along with his other famous songs, were applauded and watched by more than 10,000 people virtually, the anniversary event of April 2. The singers featured in the program included Sunita Kapur, Anitha Krishna, Rakesh Raj, Raj, Smruti and Eshna Pandya, Ipshita Roy, Tanmayee Mohapatra, Ujjaval Vyas, Dinesh Mirchandani, Umesh Patel, Mahesh Mehta, Prakhar Koshosh, Ktahyap Simalia Jan Singran Singran Singran Sethi. Singers from India included Bhumik Shah, Praher Vora, Gargi Vora and many more were part of the weekly one-year saga every Friday. The main goal is to showcase singers from all over the United States in different age categories, the press release said. Some of the young singers who were part of Shaam E Gaana include Sparsh Shah, Neeti Gupte, Rushil Vish, Om & Surabhi Guha. Besides Bollywood vocals, Shaam E Gaana also adds a variety of regional songs and special segments of classical, ghazal, qawwali and others to bring variety in the second year. The goal and purpose of the Shaam E Gaana program is to create a musical brotherhood for all singers who want to show their talent under one platform and appreciate the music and the rich variety of culture and music heritage in India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos