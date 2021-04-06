Borat 2 and Hate U Give Actresses to star in Secret Slasher movie





Borat 2 & The hate you give actresses, Maria Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg, join Body, body, body, a secret slasher in preparation at A24. Details of the thriller are being kept under wraps. The project, which is called “a secret slasher” is under development at A24. Bakalova and Stenberg join the cast of Body, body, bodyshows a significant stage in the emerging career of actresses. Bakalova was a relative unknown before appearing opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2020sNext movie Borat: Delivery of a stupendous bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstanor, known by the more practical title of Borat 2, as the daughter of Borat Tutar Sagdiyev. Her performance in the film earned her a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress and Bakalova received an Oscar nomination, as well as nods from the BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award. Stenberg first caught public attention as a young Rue The hunger Games. His performance as Starr Carter in The hate you give won her nominations for an NAACP Image Award and Critics’ Choice Award. Keep scrolling to keep reading

While the details behind Body, body, body are held near the waistcoat, Deadline reports that the casting of Bakalova and Stenberg is part of a larger process that has been covertly underway by A24 over the past few months. The company produces and finances the film. The actresses' deal was recently struck and insiders close to the production are recounting Deadline this "Pete Davidson and Myhala Herrold are in talks to play." It is worth noting that while Body, body, bodyIt sounds like a horror release, it's completely in tune with A24's movie roster. The production house has built a consistent reputation for delivering genre-defining products with titles likeLighthouse, Uncut gems, Hereditary, and Midsummer which makes them an art-house force to be reckoned with, but they also took a chance on non-genre releases, like the Oscar nomineethreatswho also brought a prestigious influence to the production house. The addition of Bakalova and Stenberg to Body, body, body, with the potential addition of Davidson, whose recent stint in Judd Apatow King of Staten Island and James Gunn'sSuicide Squadsequel have the comedian's acting chops in full screen. Bring on Herrold, who's a clear escape in HBO Industry, adds to the notion that some interesting things are definitely going on here. Given the ongoing pandemic trends that have reopened theaters across the country, the idea of ​​a new slasher film from the studio should excite moviegoers. It is safe to say that the collection of talents gathered for Body, body, body should reap some intriguing results once the film is released. Next: How A24 Horror Movies & Arthouse Horror Became Popular In The 2010s Source: deadline









