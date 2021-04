Christina Haack lists $ 6million house amid Ant Anstead divorce

It’s time to go back! Christina haacks $ 6 million house, which she previously shared with her ex-husband Anstead Ant, is officially on the market. Us weekly confirmed on Tuesday April 6 that the Newport Beach, Calif., mansion was for sale. According to his rep, the HGTV star, 37, plans to stay in the area and is looking for a new home with a view. Anyone who looked at the house when its renovations were featured on Christina on the coast Now has a chance to enjoy the backyard waterslide with help from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who have listed the property. Located close to Orange County beaches and yacht clubs, TMZ reported that the property has five bedrooms including a master bedroom with 20 foot high ceilings. the Flip or Flop The host married the English TV presenter, 42, at home in 2018. Haack, who started using her maiden name in the middle of the divorce proceedings, filed for divorce in October 2020, somewhat more than a year after the former couple welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019. Ant and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways, she wrote in September 2020 when the split was announced. We are grateful to each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future. At the time, a second source said Wethat the couple had been very private about their marital issues. [Their] The friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and in front of each other, the insider said. Haack was also married to her Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018. In January, the Flip Side Tareks star, 39, said We exclusively that his ex-wife was doing well in the middle of her second divorce. She is doing pretty well, El Moussa said. You know, we don’t talk too much about personal stuff, but from what I know, she’s doing great. The teammates share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. After the news of her last divorce, said a third source. We that the real estate agent didn’t think his ex-wife’s marriage would be successful. Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a difficult time, the insider revealed. But [he] didn’t think Christina and Ant would last. El Moussa is now engaged to Sell ​​Sunsets Heather rae young. The UK native, for his part, was previously married to Louise Herbert from 2005 to 2017. They share their daughter Amelie, 17, and their son Archie, 14.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos