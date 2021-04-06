Connect with us

Entertainment

EDM DJ Bassnectar accused of sex trafficking in trial

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Photo credit: C Flanigan / Getty Images

Two women accused electronic DJ Bassnectar of sex trafficking, claiming in a retrial that he had sex with them as minors and requested explicit photos of them at the time. The lawsuit, obtained by Vulture, was filed in Tennessee on behalf of two women, Rachel Ramsbottom and Alexis Bowling, alleging that the producer used his power and influence to heal and ultimately sexually victimize underage girls. Mitchell Schuster, the attorney representing Bassnectar, born Lorin Ashton, told Vulture in a statement: These outrageous claims that were clearly designed for the media, rather than the courts, are completely without merit, and we look forward to prove it.

Allegations that Ashton treated and sexually abused underage women were first published in June 2020, on the Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnectar. In July, Ashton said on social networks he moved away from music to take responsibility and be held to account amid allegations. The rumors you are hearing are false, he added, but I realize that some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry. Ashton DJd since the late 1990s, and first performed as a Bassnectar in 2002. Through the EDM boom of the early 2010s, he was a popular festival artist with a dedicated fanbase of Bassheads.

Ramsbottom and Bowling were both underage fans of Bassnectar when Ashton contacted them on Twitter, according to the lawsuit. Ashton first sent Ramsbottom a direct message in September 2012 and knew she was underage, the lawsuit claims, even discussing her high school classes. In May 2013, he reportedly invited Ramsbottom to his Memphis hotel and had sex with her, paying her $ 1,000 afterwards. Weeks later, according to the lawsuit, Ramsbottom stayed in a Nashville hotel room with Ashton for four days, having sex with him multiple times. Ashton asked Rachel to go into hiding when room service arrived and got angry when Rachel answered the phone, according to the costume. During their relationship, Ramsbottom also sent sexually explicit photos to Ashton at her request, the costume adds.

Ashton first sent Bowling a direct message on Twitter for his 17th birthday, according to the lawsuit. Bowling met Ashton after a show in Las Vegas in April 2014, when she couldn’t enter the hall because she was under 18. She then met Ashton outside her hotel afterwards, where they kissed for about six hours, after which Ashton paid her $ 300. In July, Ashton visited Bowling in Kentucky, where she lived. He allegedly had sex with her at her hotel and paid her $ 1,600 afterwards; the suit claims Ashton continued to meet her for sex in Kentucky until August. In addition, Bowling is also said to have sent explicit photos to Ashton at his request.

Ashton would have been fascinated by the film american beauty on an adult man in love with an underage girl according to the costume, who claims to have recommended it to the two women. The lawsuit alleges that Ashton contacted Ramsbottom in 2016, following the #MeToo movement, and then offered to pay for his therapy in 2019. Ramsbottom spoke to him about his abuse in the summer of 2020, according to the lawsuit. Bassnectar admitted he had engaged with several women who were too young and acknowledged in his own words that there was an imbalance in power dynamics due to his age, fan / celebrity dynamic, his male privilege and his celebrity privilege, depending on the costume. Ashton also contacted Bowling in the summer of 2020, in an effort to maintain Alexis’ loyalty and prevent him from exposing his illegal conduct, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names not only Ashton as a defendant, but several Ashtons companies as Bassnectar, as well as Red Light Management and C3 Presents. (Red Light and C3 did not respond to requests for comment.) This lawsuit seeks justice not only against Bassnectar, but the companies that cooperate and help facilitate the abuses he allegedly committed, Brian Kent, the one of the lawyers. representing Rambsbottom and Bowling, said in a press release announcing the filing on April 5. And Ashton’s relationship with underage girls was allegedly an open secret. It was a common joke among people associated with Bassnectar, the costume claims that he should find a date at a high school dance.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: