EDM DJ Bassnectar accused of sex trafficking in trial

Photo credit: C Flanigan / Getty Images

Two women accused electronic DJ Bassnectar of sex trafficking, claiming in a retrial that he had sex with them as minors and requested explicit photos of them at the time. The lawsuit, obtained by Vulture, was filed in Tennessee on behalf of two women, Rachel Ramsbottom and Alexis Bowling, alleging that the producer used his power and influence to heal and ultimately sexually victimize underage girls. Mitchell Schuster, the attorney representing Bassnectar, born Lorin Ashton, told Vulture in a statement: These outrageous claims that were clearly designed for the media, rather than the courts, are completely without merit, and we look forward to prove it.

Allegations that Ashton treated and sexually abused underage women were first published in June 2020, on the Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnectar. In July, Ashton said on social networks he moved away from music to take responsibility and be held to account amid allegations. The rumors you are hearing are false, he added, but I realize that some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry. Ashton DJd since the late 1990s, and first performed as a Bassnectar in 2002. Through the EDM boom of the early 2010s, he was a popular festival artist with a dedicated fanbase of Bassheads.

Ramsbottom and Bowling were both underage fans of Bassnectar when Ashton contacted them on Twitter, according to the lawsuit. Ashton first sent Ramsbottom a direct message in September 2012 and knew she was underage, the lawsuit claims, even discussing her high school classes. In May 2013, he reportedly invited Ramsbottom to his Memphis hotel and had sex with her, paying her $ 1,000 afterwards. Weeks later, according to the lawsuit, Ramsbottom stayed in a Nashville hotel room with Ashton for four days, having sex with him multiple times. Ashton asked Rachel to go into hiding when room service arrived and got angry when Rachel answered the phone, according to the costume. During their relationship, Ramsbottom also sent sexually explicit photos to Ashton at her request, the costume adds.

Ashton first sent Bowling a direct message on Twitter for his 17th birthday, according to the lawsuit. Bowling met Ashton after a show in Las Vegas in April 2014, when she couldn’t enter the hall because she was under 18. She then met Ashton outside her hotel afterwards, where they kissed for about six hours, after which Ashton paid her $ 300. In July, Ashton visited Bowling in Kentucky, where she lived. He allegedly had sex with her at her hotel and paid her $ 1,600 afterwards; the suit claims Ashton continued to meet her for sex in Kentucky until August. In addition, Bowling is also said to have sent explicit photos to Ashton at his request.

Ashton would have been fascinated by the film american beauty on an adult man in love with an underage girl according to the costume, who claims to have recommended it to the two women. The lawsuit alleges that Ashton contacted Ramsbottom in 2016, following the #MeToo movement, and then offered to pay for his therapy in 2019. Ramsbottom spoke to him about his abuse in the summer of 2020, according to the lawsuit. Bassnectar admitted he had engaged with several women who were too young and acknowledged in his own words that there was an imbalance in power dynamics due to his age, fan / celebrity dynamic, his male privilege and his celebrity privilege, depending on the costume. Ashton also contacted Bowling in the summer of 2020, in an effort to maintain Alexis’ loyalty and prevent him from exposing his illegal conduct, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names not only Ashton as a defendant, but several Ashtons companies as Bassnectar, as well as Red Light Management and C3 Presents. (Red Light and C3 did not respond to requests for comment.) This lawsuit seeks justice not only against Bassnectar, but the companies that cooperate and help facilitate the abuses he allegedly committed, Brian Kent, the one of the lawyers. representing Rambsbottom and Bowling, said in a press release announcing the filing on April 5. And Ashton’s relationship with underage girls was allegedly an open secret. It was a common joke among people associated with Bassnectar, the costume claims that he should find a date at a high school dance.