Jen Shah claims innocence and will still be showing after arrest





Jen Shah confirms that she will continue to film Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City despite her arrest. She maintains her innocence.

Jen Shah revealed she will continue filming season 2 ofThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citydespite his arrest last week. She was charged with her role in a telemarketing scheme that included scamming hundreds of people over the age of 55. However, Jen was not alone in the scheme as her first assistant, Stuart Smith, helped her defraud several innocent people. Bravo series viewers first met Jen in November 2020 during the first season ofRHOSLCcreated. In her first episodes, Jen was already at the center of the season’s drama. She and her teammate Mary Cosby had a verbal altercation over Mary commenting on Jen feeling like “hospital. Jen later disagreed with Whitney Rose after she went to see Jen about their castmates talking badly behind her back. Will there ever beRHOSLCseason not surrounded by Jen’s drama? Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHOSLC: Jen Shah Thanks Her True Friends After Arrest From the Instagram account@christiangraysnow, the reality TV star will continue to film the second season ofRHOSLCdespite his recent arrest. A friend from the social media account,Andrew Zickmund, sent Jen a direct message asking if the accusations she is accused of are true. She answered, “I am innocent of these accusations. Please don’t believe it. These are accusations. We will prove my innocence“He responded, hoping the accusations weren’t true while asking if she will continue to film the reality show. She responded,”Absolutely“Fans are excited to see how Jen’s arrest plays out with the cameras rolling. According toPage sixhas already confirmed that Bravo plans to broadcast as much as legally possible of Jen’s arrest, which was filmed. “Bravo knows full well that viewers are following every detail of this case and will continue to do so as it progresses, so the producers plan to follow it as closely and use all the footage as they can legally.“, A source revealed to the publication. So far, Bravo has been able to film the preparations for his arrest, the aftermath of the drama, as well as the reactions of his castmate. Jen and the cast ofRHOSLCare said to be on their way to film their casting trip to Colorado when Jen was arrested. The cast went to Colorado to film without her, while Jen stayed on to attend her court appearance. Jen has also been active on social media in recent days, claiming her innocence and asking her supporters not to believe the accusations. Although Jen claims her innocence, she is set for a trial hearing in October 2021, where she will learn of her fate on the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit crime. money laundering. It’s safe to say that fans are more than excited for the second season ofRHOSLC. Next: RHOSLC: Andy Cohen Waits To See How Jen’s Legal Issues Tackle Sources:@christiangraysnow (Instagram),Andrew Zickmund (Instagram),Page six Summer House: is Paige DeSorbo still dating Perry Rahbar after season 5?

