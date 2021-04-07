Entertainment
Indigenous actor Shareena Clanton faces abuse online after alleging racism on the Neighbors set
Indigenous actor Shareena Clanton has been the victim of a torrent of abuse online after detailing allegations of racism while working for the soap opera Neighbors.
WARNING: The following story contains content that some readers may find distressing.
Key points:
- Clanton said the call for racism revealed more racism in Australia
- She has been the target of online abuse, calling her a “whiner” and telling her to say goodbye to her career.
- Clanton stated that she supported his “truth” and that she had the documentation to support it.
Clanton said speaking out about the problems she had encountered resulted in a backlash that further highlighted racist attitudes across Australia.
“I stand by my truth and what I said, I testified and I directly endured,” she said.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Clanton said “overt and covert levels of racism were rife” during his months working on the TV show.
The actor, known for her role in the award-winning prison drama Wentworth, said she felt “ostracized and further marginalized” after exposing the behavior to human resources staff.
Clanton, a Wongatha, Yamatji, Noongar and Gitja woman, said it had been “lonely, stimulating and traumatic to work in a culturally dangerous place”.
In a follow-up post on Instagram today, Clanton showed abusive comments she had received since going public with her concerns.
“What a symbolic career she’s had, she can say goodbye,” the post said.
Another article said “never hire brown people”.
A third comment called Clanton a “crybaby”.
“ I am the one at risk of being blacklisted ”
Clanton said the on-set behavior she described in her first post happened and that she had documentation to back it up.
“I haven’t even posted some of the most triggering / traumatic / vile comments I’ve seen aimed at me,” she said on Instagram today.
“A [in] particular said, “That’s why you don’t employ native people, all they do is complain.” “
Clanton said she had no qualms about criticizing power structures like Fremantle Media, the production company behind the program, saying she had expressed no remorse and had taken no action regarding her complaints.
“What do I have to gain here by telling the truth to one of the world’s most powerful, multi-million dollar production houses like Fremantle Media,” she asked.
“I’m the one at risk of being blacklisted.”
A spokesperson for Fremantle Media said on Tuesday the company had “important and lengthy discussions” with Clanton during his time on the show.
“Our quest is always to continue to grow and develop in this area and we recognize that this is an evolving process,” said the spokesperson.
Meyne Wyatt, a Wongutha-Yamatji actor and director who worked on Neighbors from 2014 to 2016, said he was also a victim of racism on set.
Five years later, he said, it was “disappointing but not at all surprising” to hear that racism continued to be present in this workplace.
