Hollywood actor arrested in $ 227 million ponzi scheme





Zachary J. Horwitz, 34, who has appeared in minor films under the stage name Zach Avery, has been accused of fabricating emails from executives at HBO and Netflix regarding non-existent movie distribution deals with the aim avoid payment requests from investors. In an affidavit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, FBI agent John Verrastro presented a cheeky ploy by Horwitz to persuade investors to pour huge sums of money into his film distribution company, 1inMM Capital LLC. Horwitz sent bottles of Johnny Walker Blue Label scotch alongside an annual investor report in 2015 that highlighted a library of 52 films his company was supposed to distribute in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Australia. South America, according to Verrastro. It included the 2012 horror film The Lords of Salem and the 1989 Kickboxer action film starring martial arts star Jean-Claude Van Damme. In reality, the FBI said, Horwitz did not have a licensing deal and was embezzling a large portion of the money for his personal benefit. Horwitz also falsely told investors that he has strategic partnerships with HBO, Netflix and other platforms to license overseas distribution rights. Investors have been promised returns as high as 40% in one year. But since December 2019, the Horwitz company has defaulted on more than 160 payments due to its investors, according to the FBI. Its largest investor, JJMT Capital, LLC, of ​​Chicago, owes more than $ 160 million in principal and about $ 59 million in investment profits, Verrastro said. In total, Horwitz owes investors about $ 227 million in principal alone, according to the FBI. FBI agents arrested Horwitz on a wire fraud charge Tuesday morning at his home in Beverlywood. According to the FBI affidavit, they also searched the home for evidence of securities and mail fraud, money laundering and other crimes. The house is for sale on Zillow for $ 6.5 million. Horwitz’s attorney, Anthony Pacheco, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Horwitz has been acting professionally for over a decade, but none of his films are well known. As Zach Avery, he appeared in the 2018 sci-fi thriller Curvature. A Times review was titled: The Sleek Sci-Fi Thriller Curvature Trapped in the First Dimension. A variety reviewer said the film wanted the heart and mind to bend simultaneously, but flat lines in both departments. Horwitz appeared in court by video Tuesday afternoon from the federal prison in downtown Los Angeles. Do you understand what the government claims to have done wrong? The American magistrate Jean P. Rosenbluth asked him. Yes I do, he replied. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Schwab urged Rosenbluth to keep Horwitz in custody until trial, saying he could flee if released. The chances of the defendant having some of that squirrel money are pretty high, he said. Rosenbluth shared the concern, saying: There is a lot of money, no quote, missing here. But she agreed to release Horwitz on a million dollar secured bond.







