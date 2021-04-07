Chris Pennock, longtime Idyllwild resident, film and television actor has died aged 77 • Idyllwild Town Crier





By Lynn Pennock

Contributed Chris Pennock first came to Idyllwild 40 years ago to go rock climbing with his stuntman. It was then that he fell in love with the beautiful surroundings of the Idyllwild Mountains. Chris often came on weekends to hike with friends. In 1988 he moved here to Idyllwild with his new wife Lynn and two children, Jamila Dunn and CJ Dunn, believing it to be a great place to raise a family. Chris Pennock

PHOTO THANKS TO LYNN PENNOCK In 1989, the family with new baby, Tara Pennock, moved to Princeton, New Jersey for a year where he starred in Guiding Light which filmed in New York City, the place where his acting career began. Chris Pennock first came to Idyllwild 40 years ago to go rock climbing with his stuntman. It was then that he fell in love with the beautiful surroundings of the Idyllwild Mountains. Chris often came on weekends to hike with friends. In 1988 he moved here to Idyllwild with his new wife Lynn and two children, Jamila Dunn and CJ Dunn, believing it to be a great place to raise a family. In 1989, the family with new baby, Tara Pennock, moved to Princeton, New Jersey for a year where he starred in Guiding Light which filmed in New York City, the place where his acting career began. In 1967 he appeared on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo and A Patriot for Me. He then landed a role in the popular horror soap Dark Shadows where he played seven different roles. He touched the hearts of thousands of Dark Shadows fans throughout his life on social media and at festivals. After moving to Los Angeles, he appeared in several guest star roles on nighttime television. He played Mitch during the Luke and Laura period of the General Hospital. He appeared in Frances, an Oscar nominated film opposite Jessica Lang. In Idyllwild, Chris raised his family with Lynn and traveled to Los Angeles to star on Baywatch, Melrose Place, and other TV shows. He was a life member of the famous Actors Studio. For the past 15 years, Chris has enjoyed acting in student films at the Idyllwild Arts Academy and reading poetry at Beat Night. He remained busy doing plays at The Actors Studio, doing the Web High series for Bandon Miller and several films for Ansel Faraj. He was often seen on the Scenic Trail hiking or running with his dog Boris, and later his dog Yogi. Yahoo News quoted his wife Lynn as saying: On February 12, Chris Pennock, a longtime Buddhist, passed peacefully through the pure land of Dewachen, leaving behind only a rainbow body. He was a member of the KML (Idyllwild Dharma Center), the local Tibetan Buddhist Sangha, where a tree will be planted in his honor. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos