Bella Thorne on Pansexuality and Building a Hollywood Studio

Bella Thorne is not the type to lie. In fact, the former Disney child star (she appeared alongside Zendaya on “Shake It Up”) lives her life outdoors. From sex-infused music videos to her revealing memoir, “The Life of a Budding Tycoon: Mental Disarray,” the 23-year-old calls honesty “the strongest form of money.”

She recently released the video for her single “Phantom”. The look and feel, says Thorne, is inspired by Guillermo del Toro, Tim Burton, David Lynch and “The Twilight Zone”. It’s also a good overview of how his mind works. “My first book was titled ‘The Life of a Budding Tycoon: Mental Disarray’. I’m literally saying what the inside of my brain looks like, ”Thorne told me on Zoom from her Los Angeles home. “Shit is everywhere. Thoughts come from random places and orifices that I didn’t even know I had. And that’s really part of my professional life, for sure. Every time I make videos, every time I write, I’m just like, “How can we move this forward”, and I watch them so visually, I don’t know the word, in awe. “

Thorne, who identifies as pansexual, recently announced that she and Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo are engaged. “I don’t even know what I want at my wedding. I never even thought, “What do you want at your wedding?” she says. “We have two weddings, one in Italy and one here. He lives in Italy. I think the one from Italy will probably be more like flying into crazy things, just madness. Let’s fucking have fun. Then, I have the impression that maybe the American could be a little more serene and a little more traditional. Not that everything with me is ever traditional. I know what I actually want is to hang flowers and vines everywhere. Every hole in every surface, everything. I don’t care where they don’t fit, that’s fine with them.

What will your second book be about? You really put yourself forward with the first one.

I found the name. I haven’t told anyone about it. I’ll tell you right now, because I love the name. I think I should call it “Mental Rehab” since the first one is “Mental Disarray”. There are all of these things that I talk about in the first book that are pretty dark. With the format of this book and the mess of the last one, I’m going to completely change the format so that at the start of the book you can see how mentally distraught I was still. By the end of the book, everything is so much cleaner, in place, as my brain should be by the time I’m at the end. I’m just gonna work on so much shit mentally. Finally, it will also be the first time that I will go to therapy this year. I have my first therapy session on Monday. So I’ll write a lot about it and just the mental changes I want to make to grow taller. I just don’t want to be myself, I want to be this best version of myself that I know I can be. And I just need to do the mental work to get to this place that I want to be, which is happy, not always dealing with depression.

You just got engaged.

He did it on our movie that we did together, it’s the first time he’s played, and the first time I’ve worked with someone I’ve dated. It’s just a big first for us, especially for our relationship, to see how we can really work together on set, all day long, talking about things, going through those scenes, going through some difficult scenes. It was such a great testament to our relationship to see how easy it is for us to mentally give and receive from each other and be on the same page. Then when we were doing re-shoots in Spain and he asked me about it on set. It was very, very cute. It was so sweet.

I spoke to your ex Tyler Posey the other day and he credits you for having him on OnlyFans.

My Content X production studio works with Tyler. We shoot its content. The company has just grown so quickly. I finance everything. And to have a business that finances itself completely within five months of its creation, I say to myself: “When did you hear that?”

When are you going to open a full-fledged studio? When are you going to have the Bella Thorne plot somewhere in Hollywood?

No one has ever asked me that. You’re amazing. I hope I will be 27 years old.

You are 23 years old.

I am four years old to open my own studio. I finally sign my production contract on my show that I wrote, that I created, that is to say my baby, that I have been writing since I was 18 years old.

How many times do you hear other young queer children say, “Thank you for being you. Thanks for coming out. Thank you for living your truth. “

All the fucking time, but it makes me so happy. Usually it was the kids who were wiped out over time, said they couldn’t be themselves, said they couldn’t be this or that, and everything in between except themselves. It makes me so happy that they feel this connection and they feel heard. That’s all the reasons I put out this fucking book. I think honesty is the strongest form of money. When I went out on Twitter it was before, it was great, super normal to be outside, and especially in Hollywood. And I remember it was difficult with jobs, it was difficult with people in meetings. And I can’t even imagine being a gay man because people look at me and say, “Oh, well, she fucks men too, so it’s okay. Because I am a pot. And I’m like, “Okay.” And they’re like, “Okay, well, you know what? She’ll just fuck anything, I guess. So, how are you. I just can’t imagine the pain that so many people I have admired and adored for years have gone through in this industry wanting to be themselves. I remember everyone calling me the moment I posted this on Twitter, and everyone was like, “Bella, do you know what you just did?” Do you know how this is going to affect you? And I was like, “What’s that important?” I thought to myself, “Don’t be a fool. They’re going to take pictures of me. Someone’s going to chat with this girl. Someone’s going to say something. I am not a liar. They will see it. It will explode. You expect me to lie all my life. Can I hear on the phone? What is it important? What the hell is that? Even though it sucks a bit, at least I did and I don’t have to lie or worry about it anymore.

This interview has been edited and condensed. You can listen to the full interview above. You can also find “Just for the Variety” at Apple podcasts or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.