WWE WrestleMania 37: How to Watch, Start Times, Predictions & Match Card

WrestleMania 37 will be a moment to remember in wrestling. For starters, this is WWE’s first pay-per-view to take place in front of a crowd since last March. Second, this will be the first WrestleMania not to air on the WWE Network since 2013 when John Cena defeated The Rock at WrestleMania. 29. Oh, and this is the first WrestleMania not to feature Triple H, The Undertaker or Shawn Michaels since WrestleMania 4.

Each night will be featured by a world championship fight. Night 1 has Drew McIntyre challenging for the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley, and Night 2 has the real main event of the weekend, Roman Reign defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

How to watch: Peacock

For the first time since 2014, WrestleMania will not be broadcasting live on the WWE Network – at least for American viewers. The WWE network has essentially migrated to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and that’s where you’ll go to watch WrestleMania 37. Peacock has three tiers, Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you will need a Premium Membership.

The good news is, it’ll set you back $ 5 per month, less than the $ 10 WWE Network. The best news is that there is currently a promotion that gives you 4 months of Premium access for $ 2.50 per month.

Departure times

WrestleMania is a two-night extravaganza, taking place April 10-11. It’s a godsend: two nights is a much better idea than a seven hour show, who was the pre-COVID style.

Both evenings begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the show emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (In front of fans, for the first time in over a year.) Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay awake late, as WrestleMania begins to 1 a.m. UK time both nights. In Australia, the two nights of WrestleMania start at 10 a.m. EST.

Match card night 1

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Raw Tag Tag Team Championship game: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Match Tag Team Turmoil: Lana and Naomi against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose against The Riott Squad against Natalya and Tamina.

Night 2 Match Card

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

Raw Women’s Tag Team Championship game: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship Match: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. the winners of Night 1 Turmoil Tag Team Match.

Predictions

Seth Rollins and Cesaro will fly on night 1: So far, Night 2 seems to be the best show. But the benefit of having two nights is that each game has more time, at least in theory, and that’s great news for Cesaro and Seth Rollins. Rollins is stuck in a deflating gadget, but he’s still easily among the top performers in the entire company. Meanwhile, this could be the moment of escape Cesaro has needed for years. Their match is sure to be excellent, better than everything else on Night 1 and maybe even the best of the weekend.

Brock Lesnar may return: Although he has been protected for much of the past year, Bobby Lashley is a weak opponent for Drew McIntyre. It looks like Night 1 is built around McIntyre winning the WWE Championship in front of a live crowd, which he was deprived of last year, which is a good plan. But Lashley has been positioned as a middle card guy for too long, so his run as the champion seems like a formula.

Lashley vs. McIntyre doesn’t look like a WrestleMania main event. In fact, we already saw this at last year’s Backlash pay-per-view, and it was nothing particularly memorable. I think WWE has something up its sleeve to bring out the last moments of Night 1, and that thing may be Brock Lesnar.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton will be horrible:I mean, come on.

Daniel Bryan wins the Universal Championship: It seems unlikely in a way, since Bryan is not considered a tippy-top star by the brass in WWE – or at least, that’s what I take from the way he was. booked last year. But I predict this on pure logic. Reigns is a big champion, but he beat everyone. Edge is a heel, and there aren’t any solid babyfaces he could quarrel with. Bryan is a babyface, and he will have two opponents ready in Edge and Reigns to wrangle with after WrestleMania.