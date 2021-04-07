Ah Haa appoints new executive director | Culture & Leisure

Marty Wollesen will be the new executive director of the Ah Haa School of the Arts, starting this month, the board recently announced. Wollesen of Washington, DC, will replace longtime Executive Director Judy Kohin, whose last day is June 1.

A lifelong learner, Wollesen brings over 25 years of innovative leadership in the arts and arts education. Having led several multidisciplinary performing arts organizations through significant expansion, Wollesens’ great curiosity, depth of experience, strategic vision and community engagement will activate a new future for Ah Haa, according to a press release from school.

Firstly, what I love about the Ah Haa School of Arts is the name, which expresses that moment of joy when the discovery of ourselves occurs and the possibility is before us, he said. told the Daily Planet. And, of course, with the opening of a new building this summer, we’ll be creating more space, literally and figuratively, for creative exploration in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Who wouldn’t be thrilled to be a part of it?

Ah Haa School will be opening its brand new 10,000 square foot school at the corner of West Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street in the Silver Jack building. The Ah Haa space will include a children’s art studio, an exhibition gallery, an educational kitchen for the culinary arts, a rooftop and other common areas.

With the Ah Haa project in the works, Kohin decided to continue her role as leader of Ah Ha, but said she was eager to hand over the baton to Wollesen.

I am truly delighted that, considering the almost 30 years I have spent at Ah Haa School, I can hand this amazing facility back with new leadership, enthusiastic staff, amazing board of directors as a gift to the community, Kohin has already told the planet.

Wollesen previously provided executive, strategic, and artistic leadership at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland, where he oversaw the prestigious Artist Partners program showcasing national and international artists in music, dance and theater. It ushered in the NextNOW Fest, an annual multi-day arts festival for students, as well as a series of satellite arts partnerships with local arts and social service organizations that enabled local artists to create and engage with. underserved communities. It has renovated and opened, in partnership with the local community, a restaurant, a bar, a gallery and a performance space; the only public-private place of its kind associated with a university campus.

Wollesen also founded ArtPower! at UC San Diego, a performing arts series featuring international contemporary dance, jazz, world music, and classical and contemporary chamber music. He co-imagined and created a new venue on campus, The Loft, a performance lounge, gallery, restaurant and wine bar where emerging art and pop culture meet, the first of its kind on a university campus. He inaugurated ArtPower! Film series, which was voted Best Film Festival in San Diego, Wonderland International Contemporary Dance Festival and Innovator-in-Residence Project connecting artists and scientists through creative exploration. Wollesen has also provided creative leadership at Stanford Lively Arts (Stanford University), Arts & Lectures (University of California, Santa Cruz) and Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation in several roles serving youth, adolescents and adults.

We are excited to have the creativity and experience that Marty brings to the Ah Haa School of the Arts at an important time of transition and growth for us as we prepare to launch a new future with the summer opening of our new building in the heart of downtown. Telluride, Ah Haa board chairman Richard Cornelius, said in the statement. And we are deeply grateful to Judy Kohin for her enduring leadership which has made Ah Haa the beloved community resource that it is today. We can’t wait to be a part of his new chapter in Telluride.

Wollesen was one of two finalists invited to visit Telluride, although interest in the position was truly global, Cornelius explained.

We have been blown away by the number and caliber of applicants we have received for our role as Executive Director, he previously told The Planet. We had over 50 applicants from across the United States and a few foreign countries.

Along with his vast experience, Wollesen brings a revitalized energy and passion for the arts to the city, which will help lead Ah Haa into its next phase as a local arts institution.

I believe in the power of the imagination and that creativity is at the heart of the human mind, said Wollesen. Ah Haa School of the Arts recognizes that everyone has something exciting to learn and something important about themselves to share with others. I am very happy to join a team of artists, staff and community supporters who actively nurture the artistic soul of Telluride. Let’s have fun.