Oscar nominee breaks new ground by casting deafblind actor





Writer-director Doug Roland is Oscar nominated for his live-action short Feeling Through, which features a deafblind character played by a deafblind actor, a first for filmmaking. The 18-minute film shows homeless youngster Tereek (Steven Prescod) meeting deafblind Artie (Robert Tarango), who is holding a sign saying he needs help getting to a bus stop. In a panel discussion with his two actors and executive producer Marlee Matlin, Roland says: This isn’t a movie about deafblindness, it’s about the power of human connection which happens to include characters from two very different backgrounds. . After watching the movie, Matlin immediately signed on, saying: It was obvious. She adds: It was important for me to be part of the team and I learned a lot about the deafblind community. It’s an impressive tribute from the actress who has been a tireless advocate for the rights of people with disabilities since winning the Oscar for Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God in 1986. Challenge the industry myth that hiring people with disabilities adds difficulties to a production, says Matlin. Some people see these accessibility issues as a drawback. That’s not it, it’s about making a good movie. They are part of the team and help make a film run smoothly. I think we need more Doug Rolands. Roland says authenticity far outweighs any minor inconvenience. Prior to the COVID restrictions, Roland and his partners at the Helen Keller National Center hosted a series of screenings that included the film, a documentary on the making of it, and a question-and-answer session with attendees. A large segment of the public was deafblind. There were 50 performers and support staff at each screening, to provide individual accessibility (for viewers with disabilities) through tactile ASL (American Sign Language), visual ASL, audio description, sub- open titles. It was a great way to understand the different ways of experiencing a film. Asked about the signs of progress in Hollywood, Matlin said, I’m happy to see more participation, more authenticity in the film industry. At the same time, I don’t want this recognition to be the flavor of the month. I want this to continue, I want disabled actors to be able to work. Tarango says, Feeling Through has shown the community at large who we are. we live independently and who were here. We are part of your daily life, so why shouldn’t we be represented? Asked what Hollywood executives should know, Tarango says: Just don’t be afraid. We are here, we are ready, we are ready and we want to be involved. We want to show people who we are. Invite us. Do not be afraid. Feeling Through, the documentary Connecting the Dots and a longer version of the conversation are available on YouTube.







