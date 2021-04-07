



Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully’s animated comedy returns on May 23.

Fox continues to consolidate its animation offerings. The broadcast network handed in a third season renewal for the animated comedy Duncanville. The pickup arrives months before season two of Amy Poehler’s series and Mike and Julie Scully returns to the schedule. “Watch Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen the past two seasons have been an incredible experience, said Fox Entertainment chairman Michael Thorn. DuncanvilleThe entire cast and crew, led by two of TV’s top showrunners, Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I look forward to another season of Duncanville to relive my teenage years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air. “ The comedy about an average 15-year-old boy named Duncan (voiced by Poehler) returns for its second season with a two-part debut on May 23 when the comedy, after which the series switches to the Monday following the animated comedy debut. Familiar. Duncanville is a co-production between Disney’s 20th Television Animation and Universal Television as well as Fox Entertainment. The Scully and Poehlers co-created the comedy, which features animation from Fox-owned studio Bento Box Entertainment. The early renewal comes as animated comedies traditionally take longer to produce, with early picks often helping the series stay on target for a regular return to the schedule. Fox made a big bet on animation, including buying the Bento Box animation studio. The network has already renewed animated comedies owned by Disney The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as good as The big North, the latter of which the network co-produces. The primitive faith in Duncanville comes a week after Fox canceled animated comedy for rookie Bless the harts also co-pro with Disney and the Network after a two-season run. Familiar, It should be noted that this will be Fox’s first animated comedy to be produced in-house as the network seeks greater ownership of its program. If successful, animated comedies repeat well on streaming platforms and can lead to lucrative merchandising lines. Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry round out the cast of Duncanville. Keep track of all broadcast renewals, cancellations and new series reruns with THRpractical dashboard.







