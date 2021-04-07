Hollywood actor appraised 200 investors in $ 690 million ponzi scheme, federal government says





Hollywood Boulevard Getty

The films had names like Blood Quantum, The Melody, and Run with the Hunted, and were allegedly going to be fired by Netflix.

NFLX

and HBO. But federal prosecutors and securities regulators say the real fiction was the bogus licensing deals that a small actor claimed to have obtained for the films, as part of a $ 690 million Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, a 34-year-old man with a few minor acting credits, was arrested Thursday for leading an investment fraud in which his company, 1inMM (one in a million), raised $ 227 million from more than 200 investors, federal prosecutors and said securities regulators. According to an 18-page complaint filed by attorneys for the Securities & Exchange Commission in federal court in Los Angeles, Horwitz misled investors by telling them they were buying the rights to the films that would be sold to Netflix and HBO , although license agreements for films and corporate relations did not exist. Horwitz claimed that the film’s rights would yield 45% rates of return and he ditched the Netflix and HBO names to make his pitch more plausible. He showed investors fabricated emails and deals with companies, but he never got or sold any movie rights to Netflix or HBO. When the time came for investors to receive their payments, Horwitz used funds from new investors, the SEC said. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Some of the investor funds ended up financing Horwitz’s cash purchase of a $ 5.7 million house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverlywood, $ 124,000 in trips to Las Vegas and $ 2.5 million. dollars for a famous interior designer. Horwitz spent $ 137,000 to charter jets and $ 54,600 for a luxury watch subscription service. Horwitz has appeared in some films as an actor under the name Zach Avery. He has had roles in films like The Devil Below and Curvature. According to IMDB, he had a small uncredited role in Fury. But since 2014, Horwitz has been selling promissory notes to investors for between $ 35,000 and $ 1.5 million, mostly with maturities between six and 12 months. He relied on five top investors, whom he found through personal connections and word of mouth recommendations. These top five investors raised more than 200 people, mostly friends and family. It turned out that Horwitz’s biggest role was to pose as a leading Hollywood trader, telling investors that the funds would be used to finance the acquisition of distribution rights to certain films and to concede. rights to Netflix and HBO. He was speaking to investors by phone, such as on a 2017 call when he told an investor that 1inMM had licensed films for distribution in Latin America on HBO and Netflix. Investors bought 34 promissory notes representing 34 specific films. By the time the scheme was dismantled, the investor owed $ 8 million. Horwitz also met with investors in person, convincing an individual to support the alleged acquisition of rights to 108 films through corresponding notes. Horwitz would play with the idea that Netflix and HBO were in desperate need of content. At the end of 2019, Horwitz began defaulting on notes with $ 234 million in principal not returned. He put his Beverlywood home up for sale in January 2021. The SEC secured an emergency asset freeze before Horwitz could sell the home.

