Hollywood to host 3 major in-person entertainment events with COVID restrictions – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Raise your hand if you’re no longer using Zoom! Hollywood is too. That’s why Tinsel Town is ready to ditch virtual events and ceremonies. They want to see everyone in the flesh 6 feet away of course! Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, is just weeks away. And if the producers are successful, the stars will be there in person! Angelique Jackson: “The current plan for the Oscars this year is to have a ceremony largely in person. The ceremony will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles with, we understand, some of the performances taking place at the Dolby Theater. There is a plan to rotate the seats, the seating arrangement, during the show. Can’t make it to the ceremony in LA due to COVID travel restrictions? No problem! Angelique Jackson: “The producers have announced that there will be a remote site in London and they are working on plans for other international sites.” This summer, Comic-Con in San Diego will be virtual. But fans will have something more to be thankful for over Thanksgiving weekend. A special edition of the Comic-Con weekend in person is in the works! Angelique Jackson: “Smaller, potentially around 30,000 people. This, of course, immediately aroused controversy because, first of all, it is a large number of people to be gathered in a space. There are a lot of questions about whether the studios, the talent, the publicists will want to spend, you know, potentially our first vaccinated Thanksgiving vacation away from the family. Grab your movie theater popcorn! This summer, the Tribeca Film Festival is bringing the fans back. Angelique Jackson: “A 12-day outdoor celebration in person and instead of primarily taking place in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, it will be expanded to more outdoor venues. Co-founder Robert DeNiro said in a statement that, you know, it’s because New York is emerging from the shadows of COVID-19, it seems right to bring people together again for an in-person festival. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

