Scorseses Killers Of The Flower Moon adds 4 more actors to the cast





Two actors and two musicians join the upcoming Scorsese Killers Of The Flower Moon project based on a non-fictional novel by David Grann.

Four new actors join the already stacked cast of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime drama, The Flower Moon Killers.Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro will star in the film, alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion. ThisThe Flower Moon Killersfeature film is based on a non-fiction novel by David Granntitled,Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The Wrapconfirms that four new actors have been nominated for the next Scorsese project. Two of the new cast members are actors, while the rest are best known for their music. William Belleau, best known for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and Louis Cancelmi from Irishare the two new players in the project. The other two new cast members are Grammy Award-winning musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Related: Goodfellas: Why Martin Scorsese Had To Tone Down Billy Batts Death Scene The Flower Moon Killershas a unique arrangement as it is co-produced by Apple and Paramount Pictures. As a result, the film will get a theatrical premiere and then make its way to Apple TV +. Paramount Pictures struck a deal with Apple as the film’s budget continued to grow to $ 200 million. Additionally, the film has fallen behind schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, with the Scorsese trio, DiCaprio and DeNiro join forces after working collectively onIrish,the wolf of Wall StreetandTaxi driver,the film is sure to be a hit. In Slayers of the flowering moon,members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, triggering a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Next: How tall is Robert De Niro? Source: The Wrap Blade Runner Star Says He’s Released The Movies’ Most Iconic Line

