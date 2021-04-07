Aurora Theater announces in-person spring events | News

Connect with us

The Aurora Theater announced Tuesday that it is hosting several in-person events for this spring, some indoors and others outdoors to entertain the masses.

The range of activities includes two musical events and two humorous events provided as part of the new Aurora Welcome series. Aurora is also preparing to register children for summer camps.

“With indoor and outdoor events featuring great music and an abundance of laughs, the Aurora Theater is stepping up its live performances this spring,” theater officials said in a statement. “The new Aurora Welcome series explores creative partnerships to deliver a constant flow of culturally rich entertainment to the community.”

The first event on the program is an outdoor event, Brew Ha-Ha in the Biergarten with Mark Evans, at 7 p.m. April 13 at Ironshield Brewing, which is located at 457 N. Chestnut Street in Lawrenceville. Ticket prices start at $ 20. Special guests Nathan Owens, Katherine Blanford and host Amy Duffy are also expected to make guest appearances.

The next event on the calendar is “Moms Unleashed,” which is a cabaret performance by Actor Mommy Productions at 8pm on April 17th on the main stage of the Aurora. During the show, four performers from the Atlanta Metro will provide audiences with an “entertaining glimpse into their fabulous, fun and often frustrating world” of motherhood. tickets start at $ 50 for a two-ticket module and $ 100 for a four-ticket module.

“Indoor performances at the Aurora Theater are available in reserved pod seats,” Aurora officials said. “Customers can choose their seating module online. Participants will also be able to see which seats are blocked to create social distancing. Guests are required to purchase all seats in a module; no individual tickets are available at the ticket office. The events at Ironshield Brewing are located outdoors so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather; seats are general admission on a first come, first served basis. for all these events are on sale here. “

On April 20, the Aurora will be offering its one-day sale at the Aurora Theater Academy Summer Camp, where parents can register their children for the theater’s summer camps. There will be a Heroes and Villains session, a Trolls-inspired musical theater camp called Find Your Happy Place, and a Harry Potter-themed Magic and Mischief camp for school-aged children. The theater will offer older children a Musical Theater-centric Showstoppers, Bootcamp Audition and Intensive Drama Camp featuring scenes from Mirror Of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play.

Aurora officials said there will also be a three-week production camp that will feature a musical production of “Disneys Moana JR.”, Which is a 60-minute adaptation of the Disney film.

“Summer is just around the corner, kids of all ages are also ready for the return to in-person activities,” Aurora officials said. “The Aurora Theater Academy offers a full line of in-person summer camps and many will sell out at the annual Spring Summer Camp One-Day Sale on April 20.”

There will be an Open House on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. which includes a virtual tour and a question and answer session with artist teachers. Families must register for the Zoom session at bit.ly/3cUIWrV. Sales-related activities will also take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Aurora website.

On May 1, the Aurora will team up with The Magic Eastern Ensemble to stage “We Are Young” at 8 pm on the theater’s main stage. Young musicians will play music that fuses traditional Chinese instruments, such as the Erhu, Guzheng and Dizi merged with contemporary J-Pop and English pop music. Tickets start at $ 50 for a two-ticket module and $ 100 for a four-ticket module.

There will also be a spectacular Mother’s Day weekend comedy, starring Kiana Dancie and Debra Cole among others, with shows on May 7 and 8 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on the main stage of the Aurora. Ticket prices start at $ 20.

The Aurora Box Office can be reached at 678-226-6222 and anyone interested in securing tickets for the shows can also visit auroratheatre.com.

The Aurora Theater is located at 128 East Pike Street in Lawrenceville.

