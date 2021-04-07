Pantaya begins new chapter after Lionsgate sale





3:20 p.m. PDT 04/06/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Hemisphere adds 900,000 subscriber services to its portfolio of platforms such as Cinelatino and the WAPA information station.

On April 1, Lionsgate changed its streaming strategy by selling its 75% stake in the Latinx-centric Pantaya service for $ 124 million to Hemisphere Media, a Miami-based public company focused on Hispanic markets. . The sale allows Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer to focus on the Starz brand as she seeks to grow the service, which has 27 million subscribers, globally.“We are very proud to have helped make Pantaya the leading premium Spanish language platform in the United States, and Hemisphere is the right owner to continue its growth and success,” said Brian Goldsmith, COO from Lionsgate. Meanwhile, Hemisphere, which had held a 25% stake in Pantaya since its launch in 2017, will add the 900,000 subscriber services to its portfolio of platforms such as Cinelatino and the WAPA news station, with the aim of building subscribers between 2.5 million and 3 million in the United States and Puerto Rico by 2025. When they [Netflix, Amazon] bring content in Spanish to the United States, they can’t do what we do to promote these programs, says PaulPresburger, CEO of Pantaya. They focused on their biggest English headlines. Presburger is also focusing on the production arm, Pantelion Studios, which produces originals in Spain and Latin America. The key game andTraveling with the Derbez “For us, it’s a win-win. We can partner with these big studios internationally and supercharge content in the United States,” adds Presburger. After the unveiling of the stake sale, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall noted that Pantaya could work well with Hemispheres’ existing media assets. “We believe the Pantaya asset is a nice complementary piece to the company’s portfolio, as management has an exit option with its current content and has the ability to cross-promote the service to the optimal target audience on the networks. / HMTV stations, ”Cahall wrote. . Hemisphere sees Pantaya for $ 5.99 per month and with a library of 17,000 movies and TV series as the flagship platform to compete with the big media companies. We were only scratching the surface of the opportunity, said Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere, highlighting a potential market of 60 million Hispanics in the United States.“We’re the obvious solution to this audience, with our programming never been available to Spanish speakers in the United States, never been on Univision or Telemundo. It’s premium, relevant and more cutting edge.” A version of this story appeared in the April 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.







