Sofia Richies Music Executive Boyfriend identified





Sofia Richie has officially left her ex Scott Disick from Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her new handsome music director Elliot Grainge.

After being criticized by Scott Disick in the season premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians Sofia Richie appears to have officially moved last month. The young socialite recently confirmed her romance with a mysterious new man on Instagram. Now Sofia’s new beau has been identified as 27-year-old music director Elliot Grainge. It’s been seven months since Sofia and Scott decided to quit after three years together. She seemed comfortable with the dating scene and hadn’t teased any romances on social media, despite the various dates the paparazzi had spotted her. Last fall, she was briefly linked with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton. However, the two broke up after a few months of dating. Earlier this year, Sofia was seen on a PDA date in Miami Beach with billionaire heir Gil Ofer. But after a few dates, the two seemed to end their short-lived affair. Keep scrolling to keep reading

After being criticized by Scott Disick in the season premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians Sofia Richie appears to have officially moved last month. The young socialite recently confirmed her romance with a mysterious new man on Instagram. Now Sofia's new beau has been identified as 27-year-old music director Elliot Grainge. It's been seven months since Sofia and Scott decided to quit after three years together. She seemed comfortable with the dating scene and hadn't teased any romances on social media, despite the various dates the paparazzi had spotted her. Last fall, she was briefly linked with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton. However, the two broke up after a few months of dating. Earlier this year, Sofia was seen on a PDA date in Miami Beach with billionaire heir Gil Ofer. But after a few dates, the two seemed to end their short-lived affair. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Now it looks like singer Lionel Richie's youngest daughter has a new man in her life, and he also works in the music business. A confirmed source at ANDthat Sofia is dating Elliot Grainge, music director. Like Sofia, Grainge is a musical heritage, with her father being the CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge. "They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close to Sofias brother Miles, the insider shared. It is very nice for Sofia to date someone her family approves and loves. The source added, "Sofia and Elliot are happy and having fun. Last week, Sofia apparently confirmed her dating by posting a photo with Elliot. At the time, his supporters wondered who the mystery man was, as both were wearing face masks in the photo. Sofia was doing a good job of keeping her privacy private until Scott kicks off the show's final season by revealing the ultimatum she allegedly gave him that led to their breakup. The founder of Talentless claimed his ex had become jealous of the relationship he had with his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. As a result, the tension mounted and the two decided to quit. Scott has since moved on with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Sofia was also 19 when the two started dating in 2017. Now, at the age of 22, Sofia has moved into a more age-appropriate relationship that her family approves of. Meanwhile, Scott is called "sinister"by fans for her 18-year age gap with Amelia and her history of dating younger women.









