Fox Corporation Statement on Legal Dispute with Flutter Entertainment Regarding FOX’s Right to Acquire 18.6% Interest in FanDuel | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 6, 2021 – Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today released the following response to media reports regarding its legal dispute with Flutter Entertainment plc (Flutter): Fox Corporation has brought an action against Flutter to assert its rights to acquire an 18.6% stake in FanDuel Group, an American sports betting brand for the same price that Flutter paid for that interest in December 2020. The lawsuit was filed in arbitration before JAMS in New York. , NY with consent of the parties. About Fox Corporation Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic national brands, including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands have cultural significance to consumers and commercial significance to distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, build deeper relationships with consumers, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of success in the news, sports and entertainment industry that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information on Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as may, will, should, probably, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, project, believe, estimate, outlook and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and / or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of companies. Company activities, including the impact of COVID-19 and other health emergencies or generalized pandemics and measures to contain their spread. More detailed information on these factors is contained in documents the company has filed or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020. Statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or issue revisions to any forward-looking statements made in this press release. or to report any event or circumstance after the date of this press release. press release or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in expectations of the Company, except as required by law.

