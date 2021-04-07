Kate Winslet says she knows at least four actors hiding their sexuality due to homophobia in Hollywood





Kate Winslet calls Hollywood for its rampant homophobia which would have forced some stars to stay in the closet. “I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality,” said the 45-year-old actress. the Sunday Times. “It’s painful. Because they’re afraid of being discovered. And that’s what they say. I don’t want to be discovered.” Winslet explained that discrimination often begins as soon as actors and actresses launch their careers. “I can’t tell you how many young actors I know, some newbies who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed and that it will prevent them from being cast into direct roles,” she said, calling the notion “fked up.” KATE WINSLET SAYS SHE IS LINKED TO LEONARDO DICAPRIO WITH SEX TALK WHILE TURNING ‘TITANIC’ The “Titanic” star further claimed that some Hollywood agents tell their emerging clients not to “publicize” their sexuality as it could damage their careers. “That’s bad news. Hollywood has to drop this dated shit, can it play fair because apparently he’s gay?” She told the newspaper, noting that the stigma applies to “men more than anything”. KATE WINSLET SAYS SHE WAS ‘FEELING BULLIED’ BY THE PRESS AFTER ‘TITANIC’ SUCCESS: ‘I wasn’t ready to be famous’ “It should be almost illegal. You wouldn’t believe how widespread it is. And it can’t be just distilled at the issue of gay actors playing homosexual roles. Because the actors, in some cases, choose not to. “Not going out for personal reasons. And his nobody stuff. Maybe privacy. Maybe conditioning and shame.” Reflecting on her own career, Winslet has defended herself for taking on a gay role in her 2020 film “Ammonite,” even though she is straight off the screen. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from someone,” she says. “But I’m done with being honest about my real opinions, and I know the role was never offered to anyone else. By participating in this role, I had the opportunity to present an LGBTQ story in the living rooms. “ As to how Hollywood can change, the “Holiday” star suggested more people in the industry are taking a stand. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I’m not planning on raising an eyebrow or facing Hollywood. I was just talking about young actors who might consider joining this profession and finding a way to make it more open,” she said. . “So that there is less judgment, discrimination and homophobia.”

