A timeline of Kendall Jenner’s biggest runway moments





After stepping away from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner had several good times walking the runway of the big fashion houses.

After stepping aside before appearing onkeeping up with the KardashiansTo focus on her modeling career, Kendall Jenner experienced several iconic moments walking the runway.From the age of 12, Kendall began to gain notoriety by appearing as one of the younger Jenner sisters on E ! KUWTK. On the flip side, Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner were just two kids running around the house at the time, which was a stark contrast to their older siblings who were already dating, setting up businesses, and profiting. of their reality TV fame. While Kendall Jenner abandoned her modeling career by moving away fromkeeping up with the Kardashians, she started auditioning for fashion houses, taking classes, meeting designers and doing editorial photo ops. Kendall was met with a lot of skepticism at first, as many designers were initially unsure whether they should pair a Kardashian-Jenner sister with their new collections. But after a while, Kendall proved her work ethic and willingness to work, and managed to bypass the Kardashian brand to make a name for herself. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Relationship Timeline More Kendall Jenner resisted coming backKUWTK, the more her modeling career developed. As a teenager, Kendall landed some of her first runway bookings with brands including Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Givenchy. But real success didn’t come for Kendall until after she turned 18. Kendall has walked for brands like Versace, Balmain, Diane Von Frstenberg and Miu Miu, among others. While Kendall kept her life and dating private, she continued to grow as a respected model who could win the biggest bookings in the fashion industry. Sadly, in 2017 Kendall faced her first big controversy as a model when she had to cancel a Victoria’s Secret booking in order to be featured in a La Perla campaign. That same year, Kendall was featured in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial that trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2018, Kendall made her return to Victoria’s Secret and became one of the highest paid models in the world. Now that she’s a successful model before she’s akeeping up with the Kardashians star, Kendall begins to relax in her career. She still photographs for many fashion houses and performs in their campaigns, but she also started her own business with 818 Tequila. More: KUWTK: Publicist deleted ‘doctoral’ photo of Khloe upsets fans ‘Punisher’ teams up with ‘Logan’ writer on new Lycan comic series

