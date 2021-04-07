Why ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ may be a pandemic anomaly





12:43 PM PDT 04/06/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



The impressive $ 48.1 million domestic arc signals pent-up demand for the films, but studio insiders warn of the possibility of seeing a day-and-date release as the norm.

The beginnings of Legendary and Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max on March 31, the same day the big budget photo opened in theaters, became an afterthought when the monster showdown roared to a $ 48.1 million opening at the domestic box office, from far a better pandemic and providing a huge boost of confidence for theatrical activity. HBO Max is not disclosing audience numbers, so it’s not clear to what extent the MonsterVerse tent pole has driven subscribers to the $ 15-per-month service. But the consensus among industry insiders is that a concurrent debut will not become the industry standard for large tent poles after the pandemic for fear of damaging a theatrical box office. There were unique circumstances surrounding Godzilla. He was alone in the market, says a rival studio executive. What this shows me is that people are dying to get out of their homes and go to the movies. Wall Street came to the same conclusion. In a year, I would be surprised if anyone would do this. You can’t draw real conclusions from Godzilla vs. Kong regarding HBO Max. These conditions are not real, says analyst Eric Wold of B. Riley Securities. Others agree. I still believe that in order to maximize income you still need an exclusive theatrical showcase. The window can be shortened, but you should always start with that, says analyst Eric Handler of MKM Partners. “What we got was a victory for the theater. It’s a great victory in a crappy environment.” For Legendary, who has seen the film gross over $ 285 million worldwide to date, the plan has been a success. I think a great movie like this should tell everyone that if we’re rational in the way we release movies, there’s an appetite for a shared experience in a theater, says legendary CEO Joshua Grode , who adds that the decision to go ahead and release the film in a weakened US market was not for the faint of heart. The film was also a hit for giant screen exhibitor Imax, grossing $ 4.5 million to date domestically and $ 18 million in China. Without a doubt, the pandemic has had the effect of reducing the sacred theatrical window to 17 days 31 days for the biggest blockbusters compared to around 74 days in years past. But most studios forgo a daily strategy for fear of cannibalizing box office ticket sales and infuriating talent and filmmakers. WarnerMedia and Warner Bros. were castigated after announcing in December that they would be releasing their entire 2021 slate simultaneously in open theaters and on HBO Max for a one-month window. Warners then returned to say that this was only pandemic-era policy and that he would adhere to an exclusive cinema window for his films from 2022, including 45 days for larger titles. . I still believe that in order to maximize income you need an exclusive theatrical showcase. The window can be shortened, but you have to start with that, Handler says. A source says Godzilla vs. Kong Will soon reach its breakeven point, a huge feat in the era of the pandemic. Still, Hollywood veterans warn that the MonsterVerse feature had the advantage of not facing any competition in terms of other films. One of the main exponents remarked: “These are still pandemic rules.” A version of this story appeared in the April 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.







