IStandWithRayFisher trending after Cyborg actor claims DC’s Geoff Johns threatened his career

Ray Fisher, the actor behind Cyborg in Justice League, finally revealed the details of the allegations made against Joss Whedon and the executives of Warner Bros. Fisher, for nearly a year now, has accused Whedon and studio executives, such as Geoff Johns, of inappropriate behavior during reshoots on the film that took place after the departure of original director Zack Snyder. Following these details, #IStandWithRayFisher began following trends on Twitter.

Fans have rallied on social media to support Ray Fisher following a recently released high-profile report. Fisher is still unwilling to name names as he doesn’t want to get anyone fired, but the actor has shed a lot of light on his cover story. This, in turn, prompted the hashtag to go trending. A Twitter user by the name of sabrina said the following in favor of actor Cyborg.

RELATED: Gal Gadot’s Career Reportedly Threatened By Joss Whedon During Justice League Resumes

“I just wanna take a minute to say that Ray fisher is one of the strongest, bravest, purest people ever, a true on-screen and off-screen hero to stand up for himself and anyone else affected. He deserves the whole world. We are with you! #IStandWithRayFisher. “

Until then, most of Ray Fisher’s claims were vague. Even as a result of an internal investigation by Warner Bros., the specifics of Fisher’s problems were largely unknown. But in this interview, the actor explained that the executives were trying to lighten the tone of Justice League by bringing in Joss Whedon and they didn’t want “an angry black man” at the center of the film. Geoff Johns also asked Fisher to play the character less like Frankenstein and more like Quasimodo. This, after much of the character’s backstory has been removed in the theatrical version. A representative for Geoff johns said that in response.

“Geoff gave a note using a fictional character as an example of a likeable man who is unhappy and tends to hide from the world, but whose audiences root because he has a brave heart.”

There were also issues about the studio wanting Ray Fisher to say the phrase “booyah,” which associated with Cyborg thanks to the popular Teen Titans animated series. Fisher explained that “it was as if he figured out how black people would react rather than taking the advice of the one black person” who had a say in the project. The line was not in Justice League by Zack Snyder

Things eventually escalated into a reunion with Geoff Johns and others at the DC offices in Burbank, California. As Fisher recalls, “He said, ‘I consider us friends,’ which he knew we weren’t, ‘and I just don’t want you to give yourself a bad reputation in the business. “” Fisher, it was said, took that as a threat. A representative for Johns said he never made a threat, but expressed that creative differences are usually not brought to the head of a studio by an actor’s agent.

Another major problem is the elimination of Cyborg Flash solo movie. Ray Fisher was slated to appear in the film, which is now in production. But Warner Bros. tried to frame the actor’s two-week shoot as a “cameo.” This, in turn, meant that Fisher would only have been paid a fraction of what he would otherwise have. Many fans disputed this and expressed a desire to see Fisher return to the role. For now at least, it looks like Fisher’s time in the DCEU is over. But he garnered a lot of support from the fans. This news comes to us via Hollywood journalist.

I just wanna take a minute to say that @RayFisher is one of the strongest, bravest, purest people ever, a true on-screen and off-screen hero to stand up for himself and anyone else affected. He DESERVES the whole world. We are with you! #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/2gfHSapGF5 – sabrina 0 (@nightwaynes) April 6, 2021

The red flags were still there, and many chose to ignore it #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/IyHbY9RvMV – Tobi Kayode || #ZSJL is here (@ Tobi Kayode6) April 6, 2021

I have nothing but love and respect for Ray Fisher and John Boyega for risking their careers to tell the truth about toxic studios. I will be with them. Always. #IStandWithRayFisher#IStandwithJohnBoyegapic.twitter.com/R4npfis9xm – Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 6, 2021

There’s something wrong about WB when they say they’re not racist and then reduce a black man’s role as a technical “cameo” so they don’t have to pay him, fire him when he exposed their racism, then used their Asian executive as a shield against racism. #IStandWithRayFisher – Walt (@UberKryptonien) April 6, 2021

Yeah, that Flash movie isn’t that. WB reduced Ray Fisher’s role of Cyborg in the film to a “cameo” title so they didn’t have to pay for him and then fired him when he exposed the racism and abuse at the studio. #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/KKUxxakhEW – Walt (@UberKryptonien) April 6, 2021

If you’re still standing up for Johns, Whedon, Hamada, or WB, you’re part of the fucking problem. #IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/SoOXqJwfRL – PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf’s apprentice (@ Josh2Gud4U) April 6, 2021

What a trash humam being joss is, fucking shit. #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/zVdIfway57 – Fran (@Dailter_Fran) April 6, 2021

I really really don’t like WB Pictures. #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/HVbSdhfIoZ – Razanul Akib Hoque (@RazanulHoque) April 6, 2021

Retweet if you think Ray Fisher gave a great performance and deserves to be in the flash movie and get his own series #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/gyJ9fb9cXI – Formerly known as taferzz (@SozGraceChurch) April 6, 2021

Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada use the same excuse to explain why they can’t be racist towards black people. Birds of a feather really stick together #IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/NpWyBXRm3a – | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 6, 2021

If I can’t get accountability, at least I can let people know who they’re dealing with A> E#IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/j6sDuxsVik – Leo (@ LeoStyles19) April 6, 2021

Dude, fuck JOSS WHEDON and fuck GEOFF JOHNS. Neither should be allowed to work in the film industry, or any other industry for that matter, ever again.#IStandWithRayFisher. pic.twitter.com/8UjHJt9nqL – iana. (@HailMother) April 6, 2021

Ray Fisher was supposed to play a supporting role as Cyborg in THE FLASH and had a positive discussion with Andy Muschietti.

However, WB then framed his cameo role for a 2 week shoot, so they only had to pay him a fraction of his salary.#IstandWithRayFisher#BoycottTheFlashpic.twitter.com/D51XbE7PMs – (@ Itssan17) April 6, 2021

Topics: Justice League, Snyder Cut, HBO Max, Streaming