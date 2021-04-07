Entertainment
#IStandWithRayFisher trending after Cyborg actor claims DC’s Geoff Johns threatened his career
Ray Fisher, the actor behind Cyborg in Justice League, finally revealed the details of the allegations made against Joss Whedon and the executives of Warner Bros. Fisher, for nearly a year now, has accused Whedon and studio executives, such as Geoff Johns, of inappropriate behavior during reshoots on the film that took place after the departure of original director Zack Snyder. Following these details, #IStandWithRayFisher began following trends on Twitter.
Fans have rallied on social media to support Ray Fisher following a recently released high-profile report. Fisher is still unwilling to name names as he doesn’t want to get anyone fired, but the actor has shed a lot of light on his cover story. This, in turn, prompted the hashtag to go trending. A Twitter user by the name of sabrina said the following in favor of actor Cyborg.
“I just wanna take a minute to say that Ray fisher is one of the strongest, bravest, purest people ever, a true on-screen and off-screen hero to stand up for himself and anyone else affected. He deserves the whole world. We are with you! #IStandWithRayFisher. “
Until then, most of Ray Fisher’s claims were vague. Even as a result of an internal investigation by Warner Bros., the specifics of Fisher’s problems were largely unknown. But in this interview, the actor explained that the executives were trying to lighten the tone of Justice League by bringing in Joss Whedon and they didn’t want “an angry black man” at the center of the film. Geoff Johns also asked Fisher to play the character less like Frankenstein and more like Quasimodo. This, after much of the character’s backstory has been removed in the theatrical version. A representative for Geoff johns said that in response.
“Geoff gave a note using a fictional character as an example of a likeable man who is unhappy and tends to hide from the world, but whose audiences root because he has a brave heart.”
There were also issues about the studio wanting Ray Fisher to say the phrase “booyah,” which associated with Cyborg thanks to the popular Teen Titans animated series. Fisher explained that “it was as if he figured out how black people would react rather than taking the advice of the one black person” who had a say in the project. The line was not in Justice League by Zack Snyder
Things eventually escalated into a reunion with Geoff Johns and others at the DC offices in Burbank, California. As Fisher recalls, “He said, ‘I consider us friends,’ which he knew we weren’t, ‘and I just don’t want you to give yourself a bad reputation in the business. “” Fisher, it was said, took that as a threat. A representative for Johns said he never made a threat, but expressed that creative differences are usually not brought to the head of a studio by an actor’s agent.
Another major problem is the elimination of Cyborg Flash solo movie. Ray Fisher was slated to appear in the film, which is now in production. But Warner Bros. tried to frame the actor’s two-week shoot as a “cameo.” This, in turn, meant that Fisher would only have been paid a fraction of what he would otherwise have. Many fans disputed this and expressed a desire to see Fisher return to the role. For now at least, it looks like Fisher’s time in the DCEU is over. But he garnered a lot of support from the fans. This news comes to us via Hollywood journalist.
Topics: Justice League, Snyder Cut, HBO Max, Streaming
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]