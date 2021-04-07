New socially remote location to host the Waterfront Blues Festival, other events in Portland this summer





A Portland events company is set to turn a former shipyard into a 7-acre outdoor events venue for the summer, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

PORTLAND, Oregon The Waterfront Blues Festival is a fixture this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The annual festival will have a new home for 2021 and will allow for much smaller crowds. It will be a highlight of a whole series of events planned for The Lot at Zidell Yards, a former shipyard being converted to an outdoor location on South Portland’s waterfront, between the Tilikum Crossing and Ross Island Bridges. More comprehensive events of Portland has big plans for the space, which is not far from Waterfront Park where the Blues Festival usually takes place.

“Our plan is to bring events back safely,” said Christina Fuller of Fuller Events. “We build a socially distant outdoor performance venue knowing that events are different. Renderings of the venue show what ‘different’ looks like: pods of space, reserved for small groups to congregate.

So you will have the experience of sharing the moment of live music, charity auction or festival, but always in a suitable space and the comfort of being surrounded by people you choose to be around, Fuller said. RELATED: ‘We’re Losing Shows, Every Day’: Concert Halls Ask State for Advice on Long-Term Reopening Plans Fuller and her husband Tyler are no strangers to Portland’s biggest events. From the Waterfront Blues Festival to the Rose Festival, from Hood to Coast and more, they’ve helped make big events run smoothly. Their goal for 2021 is to recoup some of what the pandemic has taken away from event attendees and those working in the industry. Their plan for The Lot at Zidell Yards includes catering, a stage for performers, and a massive 16ft by 30ft LED screen to showcase live shows or movies. Starting in May with a limit of 300 people on the property, they plan to host a variety of socially distant events at the site. the Blues festival at the edge of the water “upstream” is scheduled for July 2-5 and benefits Meals on wheels.

And we really encourage people to attend the blues festival not only because it will be a wonderful event with great musicians, but the ticket prices also help feed the seniors in our community, ”the door said. word of Meals on Wheels, Julie Piper. Finley. Fuller says it will be the culmination of a season of fun and safe events that will bring the community back. RELATED: Portland Waterfront Blues Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

And we’ll be showcasing local, regional and national artists that people have known to associate with the blues festival, and we’re just thrilled to still have a place by the water just a little up the river. Other events planned for the venue include Portland Pride, a film and music series in partnership with Hollywood Theater and more live music.

