Entertainment
Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A Tribute to Bollywood’s Jumping Jack
On the occasion of the 79th birthday of veteran actor Jeetendras, we talk to some young choreographers from the country today and know how the veteran actor inspired them.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED APR 07, 2021 11:57 am IST
You think of Jeetendra and the first thing that comes to your mind is the iconic dance steps. From the fast-paced Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq, Hia badminton-style sports dance to Dhal Gaya Din, crochet and aerobics like Naino Mein Sapna’s dance steps and PT-style dance to Taki Taki, have him legitimately earned the title of Jumping Jack of Bollywood. On his 79th birthday, today we speak to some young choreographers across the country and know how the veteran actor inspired them.
Melvin louis
I am a big fan of Jeetu sir. Back then, not only being a dancer, but also bringing out a distinctive style, it was amazing. The kind of stuff he did with the energy and the expression and the distinctive style, his steps, his turn and his walk. It’s very iconic even today because it was his particular style that he would add to the choreography. His name is all the way up when it comes to actors with a great dance. For me, my favorite song is Dhal Gaya Din (Humjoli, 1970).
Raghav juyal
As an actor and a dancer he has always been a source of inspiration for me. Since I was a kid I’ve always watched him and he’s such an impeccable performer his songs make you groove every time you see him. He gave some remarkable dance moves that I still love to do. My favorite Jeetu ji song is Taki O Taki (Himmatwala, 1983).
Punish j pathak
He is one of the legends in dance. He’s aptly called the Jumping Jack because he’s always been very energetic when it comes to songs. I feel any performer is appreciated more when the person is genuine and nice so I have met him a few times on a dance reality show, he was so nice. There was no one else like him anymore. I personally like his song is Naino Mein Sapna (Himmatwala, 1983).
Kruti Mahesh
Her dancing style was unique. Today we see heroes and yes they are good but they try to learn different styles of dance and they try to become dancers too but the times for Jeetu ji were such that he had his own style. He had such flamboyance in his dance and there was no inhibition per se and I had an opportunity to teach him for a video that Ekta Kapoor was doing from his home so we had the opportunity to do some not with him. One of my favorites is Taki O Taki (Himmatwala, 1983).
