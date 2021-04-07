The Norfolk actor goes back in time for his last role

Kolton Stewart took a trip back in time and had the chance to learn a bit more about Cold War politics for his last TV role.
Stewart, 21, of Lynedoch, stars as Marc in The Communists Daughter, now on CBC Gem. Set in the 1980s, the show captures the capitalism versus communism debate through the eyes of teenagers and their parents.
It was fun for me because obviously I hadn’t grown up back then, so it was pretty cool to go back and see what it looked like, Stewart said. It’s an interesting story and I think it’s a cool way to mix politics and comedy.
Based on the responses from people who watched the show, I think we did a really good job.
Marc’s character is the love interest of Dunyasha McDougald, the 15-year-old daughter of Communist parents Ian and Carol. McDougald is played by Sofia Banzhaf while Ian is played by Aaron Poole and Jessica Holmes plays the mother.
Marc and Dunyasha meet in high school in the opening episode Opium for the Masses and the appeal is immediately evident.
But what would young love be if there were a few complications. The main obstacle is the fact that Dunyashas ‘father is a candidate for city council, as is Marcs’ stepfather. This causes Dunyasha to question Marcs’ motives.
So, is Marc a character who uses his beauty and charm for nefarious means?
I’ll leave that for the public to find out for themselves, said Stewart. But certainly, at some point Dunyasha has questions about her motives.
Is he a spy, is he trying to help his stepfather? What is he really doing?
Stewart describes Marc as one of the most entrenched characters in the production, who stays out of the political fray but is surrounded by chaos.
The show was a chance for Stewart to work with some great comedic actors, including Chris Locke, who plays Marcs’ stepfather.
It was a small cast compared to other shows and we immediately bonded, said Stewart. When you show up on set for the first time, there’s always that first-day nervousness and there’s a certain vibe you get.
But right away the crew, the cast, the people in the production all made it a fun place and I think it shows on screen.
Stewarts’ career in show business began as a child when he landed a drumming role in The Music Man in Stratford.
He went on to perform with the Classical Theater Company in West Side Story and Macbeth.
Stewart was the leader of the Lion King’s U.S. Tour, sang on the Ellen Degeneres Show, and appeared in Angels in the Snow and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.
At the age of 14, Stewart landed the starring role in Some Assembly Required, a television series about a teenage boy who owns and operates a video game business with his pals.
Musician, dancer, actor and songwriter, Stewart was finishing a play in Calgary when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He worked on various projects, when filming was cleared, including Sneakerella, billed as a modern take on Cinderella, due out later this year.
Although his career has required him to live in various places, including Los Angeles, Stewart has lived for two years at his home in Lynedoch, south Delhi, while working in Toronto.
It will always be my home and I love the area, said Stewart. I got a lot of support from the people of Norfolk and Brantford.
