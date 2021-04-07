Entertainment
‘Knives Out’ Sequel: Behind Netflix’s $ 469 Million Power Play
11:56 am PDT 04/06/2021
by
Borys Kit
Sources say Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Daniel Craig are all set to walk away with more than $ 100 million each.
A little over a year ago, it looked like an open and closed case.
In February 2020, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a quarterly earnings call that the company was officially moving forward with a sequel toKnives Out, the surprise box office and critical thriller starring Daniel Craig and written and directed by Rian Johnson.
But on March 31, in a twist worthy of Agatha Christie, it was revealed that Lionsgate would not be releasing the sequel at all. Instead, two sequels would be made by Netflix, which signed a $ 469 million deal with Johnson and his T-Street producer partner Ram Bergman, both represented by CAA.
Points of agreement were noteworthy: the pact gave Johnson immense creative control, sources say Hollywood journalist. He does not need to take notes on the banner. The only eventualities were that Craig had to star in the sequels and everyone had to have at least the 2019 film’s budget, which was in the order of $ 40 million. Sources say Johnson, Bergman and Craig are all set to walk away with more than $ 100 million each.
The other company that missed the sequels was MRC, the Beverly Hills-based production company that funded the first film. (MRC is also co-parent of THR through a joint venture with Penske Media called PMRC.) Sources claim that MRC had a single-movie deal with Johnson and Bergman, the filmmaker and producer known for his unique, low-budget thrillers beloved by critics . Brick and Curler before they do Star Wars: The Last Jedi. An MRC representative said the company was proud to partner with Johnson and Bergman in the first Knives Out and noted that the duo have always controlled the rights to the franchise. (MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, but it will not participate in the new one-off deals, as its stake in the production company occurred after Knives Out was already done, not giving him any part of that movie.)
Sources note that Lionsgate had what was considered a strong deal in which the company had the first right to negotiate and the last right to refuse, all part of the negotiating safety net with which companies normally protect themselves from the loss of projects. (Lionsgate and CAA declined to comment.) And Johnson and Bergman were seen as big supporters of the theatrical experience.
But that was before the pandemic hit, the theater took a nosedive and the backend became non-existent. In January, with the pandemic in full swing and summer production hoped for a sequel, Johnson and Bergman questioned the near-term viability of the theatrical release. CAA started buying the deal, and streamers like Netflix jumped in. MRC and Lionsgate, who in normal times may have secured the draft, could not compete. It has become a perfect storm, says oneinsider. It wouldn’t have happened a year ago.
For Netflix, despite the price, the deal made sense on several levels. The streamer gets an instant, proven franchise with sequels to a movie that grossed $ 311 million worldwide. And that skillfully weakens a theatrical competitor.
Yes, it’s too expensive, but Netflix is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, says a streaming official familiar with the deal. He takes a proven theatrical product from the set and puts it in their pocket. And that’s another way to re-educate audiences to think about streaming and their business over a studio.
For others, the deal shows the leverage of talent in demand right now, thanks to competition from streamers. If you have talent right now and want to bet on yourself, now is a great time.
A version of this story appeared in the April 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.
picture credit
