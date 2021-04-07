Entertainment
Kanye West’s documentary sells on Netflix for $ 30 million; Will feature unseen footage from the past 21 years
Kanye West’s untitled documentary is said to have been picked up by Netflix for and will feature previously unseen footage from the rapper’s life.
Kanye West’s documentary which has been in the works for a number of times and according to reports the project may have been picked up by Netflix for a huge amount. According to Billboard, West’s documentary was picked up by Netflix for $ 30 million and will feature the rapper’s never-before-seen footage from the past 21 years. The documentary will also cover West’s career, personal life and his failed bid for the 2020 presidential election.
The docuseries will be divided into several parts which will also feature home videos. News of Kanye’s documentary deal comes amid his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. The series title has yet to be finalized and, according to Billboard, the docuseries will arrive on the streaming platform this year.
While either Kanye West or Netflix has yet to announce the project, it looks like after a title is finalized, the big announcement will be made soon. The series would cover several aspects of Kanye’s life, including the success he has found with his fashion label. The rapper was worth $ 6.6 billion, mostly thanks to his hit brand Yeezy, and it looks like the docuseries will tell us how West built that brand and its success.
While Kanye has made several appearances on his wife’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we can’t wait to see what Kanye includes in the docu-series relating to his wife Kim and children North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5 and Psalm. West, who is one year old.
