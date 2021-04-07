Entertainment
How Southern Cinema beat Bollywood in recovery from lockdown
South Indian cinema is rapidly deploying money spinners as major films meet their release dates, unlike the Mumbai film industry which has postponed releases as cases of going underground increase and restrictions are imposed in the Hindi language markers, adding to its losses.
While Tamil movies Master and Sulthan and Telugu offers such as To open and Jathi Ratnalu Ringed cash registers shortly after theaters were allowed to reopen, the coming weekend will see big movies such as Dhanushs Karnan and Pawan Kalyans Vakeel Saab on screens even as the northern Indian film industry battles crises caused by delays.
Read also | The dark side of India’s solar bet
The strong theatrical audience and fan culture in the south have contributed to a better recovery of its film industry. With the big movies keeping the schedules, viewers have been able to maintain their consumption habits.
The industry that has only transported a handful of films straight to digital platforms, which has helped preserve its theaters, especially the single screen sector. As a result, far fewer cinemas have closed in the south compared to the north.
Not only local offerings, South India has also shown a lot of love for recent Hollywood movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong, which has made more than 60% of its income in the region.
Going to the movies becomes a weekly habit when there is a continuous flow of fresh content, ”explained Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India. In the pre-covid era, theaters could see more than 20 new titles every week, Sampat added. the south has not returned to these levels, it still produces four times as much content as the rest of India.
It helps that southern cinema is less dependent on international markets, many of which are not yet reopened, than Bollywood and able to release content, focusing on a loyal audience in its home state alone, he said. declared.
Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the specialist magazine Full cinema said the big stars of the south have a unique relationship with an audience that is crazy enough to adore them, which may be why Vijays Covid release Master ranks among its largest producers. The same kind of attraction does not exist in the north.
The south also has more cinema screens which have not been affected as much as those in the north because they enjoy a healthier relationship with producers and distributors who do not exploit them to pay heavy MGs (minimum guarantees ) to play movies, ”Mohan said.
For Master or Ravi Tejas Telugu film Krack, both released on Pongal, all single and multiplex screens in their respective states were open. Many theaters in the north, on the other hand, had not restarted operations even before the recent restrictions began in Maharashtra, for fear they would not be able to sustain day-to-day operations with little new content.
Bollywood’s restricted flow of fresh content also stemmed from constant whispers around a possible theaters closure, even when the curbs were officially not in place, leaving producers scared.
In the north, theaters are the first to close. Their governments see cinemas as safe spaces and there is no reason not to open them, especially after nine months of people being locked in their homes and wanting to have fun, ”said Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas., Referring to the southern states.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]