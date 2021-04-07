How Southern Cinema beat Bollywood in recovery from lockdown

South Indian cinema is rapidly deploying money spinners as major films meet their release dates, unlike the Mumbai film industry which has postponed releases as cases of going underground increase and restrictions are imposed in the Hindi language markers, adding to its losses.

While Tamil movies Master and Sulthan and Telugu offers such as To open and Jathi Ratnalu Ringed cash registers shortly after theaters were allowed to reopen, the coming weekend will see big movies such as Dhanushs Karnan and Pawan Kalyans Vakeel Saab on screens even as the northern Indian film industry battles crises caused by delays.

Read also | The dark side of India’s solar bet

The strong theatrical audience and fan culture in the south have contributed to a better recovery of its film industry. With the big movies keeping the schedules, viewers have been able to maintain their consumption habits.

The industry that has only transported a handful of films straight to digital platforms, which has helped preserve its theaters, especially the single screen sector. As a result, far fewer cinemas have closed in the south compared to the north.

Not only local offerings, South India has also shown a lot of love for recent Hollywood movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong, which has made more than 60% of its income in the region.

Going to the movies becomes a weekly habit when there is a continuous flow of fresh content, ”explained Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India. In the pre-covid era, theaters could see more than 20 new titles every week, Sampat added. the south has not returned to these levels, it still produces four times as much content as the rest of India.

It helps that southern cinema is less dependent on international markets, many of which are not yet reopened, than Bollywood and able to release content, focusing on a loyal audience in its home state alone, he said. declared.

Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the specialist magazine Full cinema said the big stars of the south have a unique relationship with an audience that is crazy enough to adore them, which may be why Vijays Covid release Master ranks among its largest producers. The same kind of attraction does not exist in the north.

The south also has more cinema screens which have not been affected as much as those in the north because they enjoy a healthier relationship with producers and distributors who do not exploit them to pay heavy MGs (minimum guarantees ) to play movies, ”Mohan said.

For Master or Ravi Tejas Telugu film Krack, both released on Pongal, all single and multiplex screens in their respective states were open. Many theaters in the north, on the other hand, had not restarted operations even before the recent restrictions began in Maharashtra, for fear they would not be able to sustain day-to-day operations with little new content.

Bollywood’s restricted flow of fresh content also stemmed from constant whispers around a possible theaters closure, even when the curbs were officially not in place, leaving producers scared.

In the north, theaters are the first to close. Their governments see cinemas as safe spaces and there is no reason not to open them, especially after nine months of people being locked in their homes and wanting to have fun, ”said Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas., Referring to the southern states.