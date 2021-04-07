Former sex worker and ‘Jesus’ actor line up for Peru Congress race, Entertainment News

Former sex worker Angela Villon is one of many unconventional candidates vying for a seat in Peru’s national congress in Sunday’s elections – a reflection of the country’s growing diversity.

These atypical candidates include a Jesus actor, a cosplay anime fan, and a left-wing politician hoping to become Peru’s first transgender MP.

They are among the 2,572 candidates vying for a seat in Peru’s unicameral legislature, which has 130 seats, and the questions chosen vary dramatically.

“We whores are voting too, and we have decided not to be used anymore,” said Villon, 56, who speaks out for sex workers who are often exploited and excluded.

If elected, she said she would lobby for prostitution to be legalized and its practitioners to be given dignity.

“It cost me a lot of tears to understand that I am a human being with rights,” Villon, a mother of five, told AFP.

She worked as a prostitute for 35 years from the age of 16, quit five years ago and became an activist for the rights of sex workers.

“We are victims of such cruelty – they rape us, they kidnap us and they kill us,” she said, recounting the violence from clients. Once, a police officer even tried to extort money from her.

Villon heads the Movement of Sex Workers in Peru and runs a shelter in Lima to help around 20 prostitutes in search of a new life.

She said she started working in sex as a teenager to survive after fleeing to escape her father’s abuse and then continued to support her children.

If successful, Villon – on the ticket to the left-wing party Frente Amplio (broad front) – intends to use his seat in Congress to extend rights and protections to sex workers and to prevent them from being treated like “scum”.

She said there were some 250,000 sex workers in Peru.

Once a year, Julio Mario Valencia disguises himself as Jesus Christ for Easter and replays in the streets of Lima the last step of the biblical figure to his crucifixion, dragging a cross and wearing a crown of thorns.

The 63-year-old truck driver, who has performed the show for 45 years, is known in the capital as “Cholo Christ,” a word used to refer to people of Indigenous ancestry.

This year, there was no Easter procession due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Valencia free to campaign for the congress.

Coincidentally – a “miracle” as he sees it – Valencia is number 33 on the list, the age at which Jesus was crucified.

Dressed in a white tunic, the sleeves painted red to look like blood, Valencia told AFP he presented himself as “an instrument of God to cleanse our national house, the Congress” which he said had been taken over by economic interests.

He represents the National United Renaissance party.

Gahela Cari, 28, is seeking to become Peru’s first transgender MP.

Dressed in the blouse, skirt and wide-brimmed hat typical of Andean women, she says she’s running to effect radical social change in a society in which she has suffered much from intimidation and even violence.

Insults came from the ranks of the other candidates, Cari told AFP, and said he was hurt that Peruvian election officials insisted on registering him under his male first name.

If elected, she declared that she would fight for “an egalitarian society, free from discrimination and violence”.

Cari is a candidate for the leftist party Juntos por el Peru (Together for Peru).

Milagros Juarez, 31, dresses up as Asuka Langley, a character from the Neon Genesis Evangelion animated series, and campaigns while cradling a plush version of the Pokemon Pikachu.

Juarez wants the consumption of Japanese entertainment, anime and manga, to be “recognized as a cultural activity in Peru,” she told AFP.

Her father accompanies her on the country lane, handing out flyers of anime-mad Juarez in swimsuits.

She is running for the Union for Peru party led by Antauro Humala, a brother of former President Ollanta Humala and a former army major jailed for leading a failed uprising in 2005.

Juarez describes herself as a “Catholic and patriot” and campaigns for the deportation of foreigners without formal employment in Peru.