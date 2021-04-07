Rob Brydon: Hollywood? I don’t want enough

Rob Brydon estimates that he has murdered three people in the past 20 years, although in an ideal world there would have been more. He claimed his first victim in Anthony Horowitz’s anthology series for the BBC, Murder in the head; the next one was in Heroes and Villains, a dramatic BBC documentary on Napoleon. “And I killed someone the other night on ITV,” he says happily. “It was sure [the crime series] McDonald and Dodds and – spoiler alert – it turned out I did. Brydon adds that with every new murder he’s been like, “‘Here we go, the villain’s door has opened.’ But it has remained firmly closed.

Instead, the 55-year-old Welsh actor cornered the market with affable naive people, with the taxi driver remaining optimistic about his wife’s indiscretions in Marion and Geoff, to sweet Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey. In the beloved critic The trip, he plays a fictional version of himself on tour in the gastronomic hotspots of Europe with Steve Coogan. Brydon is the brilliant and grounded family man, Coogan is thorny and competitive, always trying to undermine his friend’s success.

The conversation with Brydon is warm, sparkling, and peppered with funny imitations and comedic voices. Along with his acting, he has worked as a radio presenter, voiceover artist, panel and game show host, writer, stand-up and singer. All is well, he will resume this fall a British tour mixing music and comedy which had been interrupted last year by Covid-19. In the meantime, he’s adding the podcaster to his list of professions through a new Spotify series called Brydon and, in which, drawing on the skills developed during her BBC chat show The Rob Brydon Show, he interviews friends and colleagues from his office in his London home. Guests include David Walliams, Will Ferrell, Sheridan Smith and, in the opening episode, comedian John Bishop.

Brydon with Steve Coogan in ‘The Trip’ © Alamy Stock Photo



Brydon and is essentially an extension of a YouTube series he created and launched in the first weeks of foreclosure last year. “However,” he adds, “these interviews were much shorter. It’s what a young hipster would call a “deep dive”. One of his inspirations for the series is Here is the thing, the podcast hosted by Alec Baldwin, whose mention prompts a perfect imitation of the sweet but throaty intro of the American actor. In his own series, Brydon aims “for entertaining, captivating and spiritual exchanges.” What I love is that you are listening to a conversation that has the luxury of a longer format than most radio shows. Of course, you should always keep an eye on economy and precision. I think it’s the fault of some podcast hosts who aren’t limited by any time limits and will talk like you don’t have anything else to do in your day. “

The notion of the chatty podcaster sends Brydon on another impression, this time of a navel host who notices his spaniel entered the room and embarks on an epically inconsequential story about buying dog food.

Brydon cut his teeth as a broadcaster on BBC Radio Wales. At the time, he was at the Cardiff School of Drama, where he had formed a double act of comedy with a friend, and the couple took to the radio to make part of their routine. The producers took note of Brydon’s talents and, after a few stints with presenters on vacation, gave him his own show. It was in the 1980s that the radio DJ was a “divine” character, a concept that makes him laugh now. “I used to see pictures of [British radio DJs] Tony Blackburn or Noel Edmonds in their studio and thought it was the height of glamor. Now I think there’s almost a sadness in there, sitting alone in their tiny rooms.

With Ruth Jones in ‘Gavin & Stacey’ © Alamy Stock Photo



Brydon was taken off his show after seven years when a new editor arrived wielding a new broomstick. It was a big blow, he says, but it taught her a lesson about not having all of her eggs in one basket. As well as keeping him employed, he maintains that his versatility as an artist is a reflection of his unusually broad tastes. “As a kid I loved Barry Humphries, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, who would all have been considered edgy, but I also loved light performers – Bruce Forsyth on The Generation Game, and O’Connors tonight. Loved the talk shows – Mavis Nicholson, Russell Harty, Michael Aspel and Michael Parkinson. He remembers buying a vinyl record of Peter Sellers’ appearance on Parkinson’s in adolescence, and memorizing large pieces.

To support a career, you can’t keep having heartache and anger just to create something

Reversing the stereotype of the sad clown, Brydon says he was a content child, a fact made clear in his 2012 memoir. Little man in a book, whose caption is “How I Very Slowly Became an Overnight Success”. “I heard someone say the other day that all comedians are bullied, and I was like, ‘Well no, that’s not true,’” he said to himself. “I mean, I was small for my age but not for Dudley Moore – actually for Wales I was pretty big. I had terrible skin as a teenager, but I was already playing by the time it happened. . . To sustain a career, you can’t keep having heartache and anger just for making something. “

After losing his radio job, Brydon found work as a TV continuity announcer, shopping channel presenter, and dubbed commercials for pizza, cereal and soft drink brands. His acting career finally took off in 2000 with Marion and Geoff, which he co-wrote and starred in, and Human remains, a black comedy about dysfunctional relationships co-written with Julia Davis.

With Julia Davis in ‘Human Remains’



He says both series changed his life – “I was a stranger and then suddenly I won awards.” But Gavin and Stacey, written by James Corden and Brydon’s childhood friend, Ruth Jones, was his first bona fide hit. In 2019, after a nine-year hiatus, the cast reunited for a Christmas special, which was watched by 11.6 million viewers. People keep coming to him and thanking him for the show – “I’m not the one to thank,” he says. “But I will accept it.”

Over the past decade, Brydon has made inroads into Hollywood – he’s done HBO comedy The edge alongside Michelle Gomez and Jack Black, and appeared in the movies The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Holmes and Watson. But, as a father of five, now has never been a good time. “I have a very busy family life and you can’t have a meaningful impact in Los Angeles without getting involved and being there, and I don’t want it enough. I have a wonderful career and situation here.

Looking back, he thinks his soaring rise to fame has served him well, because it means, “I constantly smell the roses. . . [Acting] is a very strange way of making a living and that becomes evident as you get older. When you’re in your 50s and you find yourself in a small trailer in a field in the middle of winter, put on your costume and wait to do a scene, it just feels strange to you. But the slow rise gave me a day-to-day appreciation. I always think, “Isn’t that fun?” “

‘Brydon &’ will launch on April 8 on Spotify