



Almost a lakh of people work for a daily wage in Mumbais’ glitzy entertainment industry. When the pandemic brought it to a halt early last year, they were put out of work overnight. It was only after the lockdown was lifted to contain the pandemic in June that the industry barely came back to life. The government of Maharashtra has allowed film and television shooting to resume, but with fairness. TV and Web series shoots have picked up speed, but movies still aren’t shot as often. For daily wagers, whose lives and livelihoods exist in the shadow of glamor, that meant work remained scarce. Today, as Mumbai is in the grip of a new wave of infections, their situation is set to worsen. The city recorded more than 63,000 new coronavirus infections last week, forcing the government of Maharashtra to visit theaters, malls and restaurants, and order and. Rumors are circulating of an impending extended lockdown and this worries endless Vijay Batham. If another lockdown occurs I will stay in Mumbai no matter what, he said. It is very difficult to continue uprooting my family. Vijay has been a boy there for almost 20 years. He was working on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when filming of the films was halted after lead actor Kartik Aryan tested positive for the virus. Vijay, along with his colleagues, technicians and men of light, all hired at daily wages, had to scramble to find other projects. He found work on a Dharma Productions film, but that filming was also abruptly cut short when actor Vicky Kaushal tested for the coronavirus. So Vijay is once again out of work. Notably because the work in the film industry ended after several dozen and tested positive in the last week. Actor Akshay Kumar was confirmed to carry the virus on April 4, which led to the filming of his film. Ram setu to be arrested. A day later, 45 young artists working on the films were also positive. Just over a year ago, Vijay was working on a shoot outside the station when news that a lockdown could be imposed hit the set. The shoot was canceled and he returned to Mumbai, which was soon locked down. In June, when special trains were put into service for migrants, he left for his village near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The whole year has been wasted, he complained, there was no work. He may be considering another extended period without work. The team he works with informed Vijay that there are no projects to come for at least another 10 days. The situation is so precarious that the Federation of Film Workers of West India, a workers’ union of 5,000,000 members, last week called on the chief minister not to declare another lockdown. A whole year has passed without work and without income, without life and without food, without starving families and without children. It was a very awful and sad state of people who were left alone to fight their own battles against hunger and poverty without any help from any government body, the union said in its letter. Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his concern for artists and industrial workers who depend on daily wages.







