Hollywood Stars Join Humane Society’s “Save Ralph” | Chicago coil

Ralph, spokesperson for HSI’s global campaign to ban cosmetic testing on animals

Hollywood filmmakers and movie stars have teamed up with Humane Society International to produce a powerful stop-motion animated short, Save Ralph, to end cosmetic testing on animals around the world. Although banned in 40 countries, the practice is still perfectly legal in most countries of the world, and is even making a comeback in Europe, subjecting thousands of animals to unnecessary suffering and death.

Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Tricia Helfer and otherscame together to help HSI change this by giving voice to Save Ralph film, which aims to highlight the suffering endured by animals and to engage the public and policy makers in HSI’s mission to ban it.

Writer and director Spencer susser(Hesher, the greatest showman)and producer Jeff Vespa(Voice of Parkland)Teams up with Supreme Puppeteer Arch Model Studio Andy Gent on production to bring Ralph to life. The film is also launching in Portuguese, Spanish, French and Vietnamese withRodrigo Santoro, Denis Villeneuve, Rosario Dawson, HHen Nie and Diem My 9xexpress the characters in these languages, andMaggie Qprovide support video message.

Troy seidle” Says Humane Society International Vice President of Research and Toxicology, Save Ralph is a wake-up call for European citizens and lawmakers who believe animal testing for cosmetics is over in the EU. It wasn’t just given a new name for chemical testing, but it’s the same old animal suffering. The decisions to conduct new animal testing do not come from companies, in fact some of the major cosmetic and ingredient brands are furious and are fighting this testing. The requirement comes from the European Chemicals Agency, which uses European chemicals legislation to circumvent the EU’s historic ban on animal testing for cosmetics. Regulators are demanding new chemical poisoning tests that consume the lives of thousands of animals each for cosmetic ingredients that have been used safely for years. Today, we have an abundance of reliable, animal-free approaches to ensuring product safety, so there is no excuse for causing animals like Ralph to suffer in any type of cosmetic ingredient testing.

The film features HSI campaign spokesperson Bunny Ralph, voiced by Taika Waititi, being interviewed as he performs his daily routine as a tester in a toxicology lab. The HSI #SaveRalph campaign tackles the disturbing problem of animal experimentation in an original and unexpected way by using the story of a rabbit to shed light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals who are suffering right now in laboratories in Europe and around the world. He urges viewers to help ban once and for all testing of cosmetics on animals.

Save Ralph director, Spencer Susser saysAnimals in cosmetic testing labs have no choice and it is our responsibility to do something about it. When the opportunity arose to create a new campaign for Humane Society International, I felt that stop motion was the perfect way to get the message out. When you see the horrific reality of how animals are treated, you can’t help but look away. What I was hoping to do with this film was to create something that delivers a message without being too heavy. I hope the public will fall in love with Ralph and want to fight for him and other animals like him, so that we can ban animal testing once and for all.

Puppet master and scenographer, Andy Gent saysI think the beauty of animation is that you can tell very complex stories and bring them to life in a non-threatening and educational way. In our miniature world of models and puppets using stop motion filmmaking, we hope to bring attention to this mission of stopping animal testing for cosmetics. Were all very passionate about what we do, and it would be very nice to think this project to Save Ralph will have a bigger and wider effect.

Taika Waitititweeted before launch: It’s a cool thing that’s coming soon. If you don’t watch it and love it, you hate animals and we can’t be friends anymore. #SaveRalph.

Ricky Gervais says: Animal testing just pisses me off. There is no justification for running chemicals into rabbit eyes or force feeding them to rats just to make lipsticks and shampoo. Science has evolved enough to give us non-animal solutions to end this terrible cruelty, it is time for our humanity to catch up.

Tricia Helfer says: I have been an animal lover for many years, so I am honored to lend my voice to this important and moving HSI campaign to end the cruelty of animal testing for cosmetics. Although we have made progress in some countries, around the world there are still thousands of innocent animals, just like Ralph, who suffer every day. Now is the time to change that.

Globally, the campaign focuses on 16 priority countries, including Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, South Africa and 10 Southeast Asian countries, and our partner organizations, Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society Legislative Fund, focus on legislation in the United States Save Ralph will shine a light on all of these countries, leading them towards the cruelty-free future that the public and consumers expect.

Fast facts:

The European Union banned all animal testing for cosmetics in 2013, but today that famous precedent is undermined by European Chemicals Agency requirements that companies conduct new animal testing on chemicals used exclusively in cosmetics. Read more here.

In some parts of the world, rabbits like Ralph are locked in neck ties and have cosmetics and ingredients dribbled into their eyes and on the shaved skin of their backs. Guinea pigs and mice have the chemicals spread on their shaved skin or on their ears. None of these animals receive pain relief and all will be killed in the end.

Cosmetic testing on animals is already officially banned in 40 countries. HSI and its partners were instrumental in securing bans in India, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, Guatemala, Australia and 10 states in Brazil. These tests are also banned in Turkey, Israel, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and the US states of California, Illinois, Nevada, and Virginia. Five other U.S. states, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and New York, are now considering similar bills to end testing of cosmetics on animals, and a federal bill called the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act should be reintroduced to Congress this year.

Over 2,000 cruelty-free beauty brands are available worldwide, including Lush, Garnier, Dove, Herbal Essences, and H&M. These companies produce safe products using ingredients with a history of safe use as well as modern animal-free safety assessment tools. There is no single global buying guide yet, but HSI recognizes LeapingBunny.org, BeautyWithoutBunnies and Logical harmony as useful resources.

HSI warns that even cruelty-free cosmetics are at risk if chemical safety legislation continues to require new animal testing for chemical ingredients used exclusively in cosmetics. This is why the #SaveRalph campaign prioritizes the establishment and robust defense of test bans.

In addition to pursuing legislative prohibitions, HSI and our the partners are collaborating to develop an animal-free safety assessment training program to help small businesses and government authorities move from animal testing to advanced non-animal methods, which are readily available and better at ensuring human safety than the animal tests they replace.

To view educational material on the current state of animal testing and how you can help, please visithsi.org/ralph

CREDITS

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY: SPENCER SUSSER

PRODUCTION

ORIGINAL MUSIC: Humane Society International, Vespa Pictures

Executive Producer: DONNA GADOMSKI

Executive Producer: TROY SEIDLE

Producer: SPENCER SUSSER

Producer: JEFF VESPA

Camera: TRISTAN OLIVER

Film Editing: SPENCER SUSSER

ANIMATION DEPARTMENT

Main moderator: TOBIAS FOURACRE

Head of the Puppet Department: ANDY GENT

Subscribe:Sign up for our FREE e-mail here. Stay on top of the latest advertising, film, TV, entertainment and production news!