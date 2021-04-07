The Extremely Loud and Incredibly Disgusting Wedding Coach Review | TV and radio

I don’t think anyone sane anymore. This is the reluctant, and more than slightly baffling, conclusion to which I was led by The Wedding Coach. Perhaps a more optimistic day in a more optimistic time, I would have limited myself, console myself, by considering that it is only non-Americans who are still burdened with reason. But I’ve met too many British brides, seen too many other wedding shows elsewhere, to go wrong for long. No, we have to face the facts. No one is more sane.

The eponymous coach is Jamie Lee. She is an actress, actress and writer. One of her books was about her experiences planning her own wedding. That is enough, in a crazy world, to qualify her for the role of coach, and to form the basis of an entire Netflix series.

The whole thing is so loud and chaotic that people of a nervous nature are advised not to approach it without the sedatives making their way fully into their systems. The basic setup is this: Lee and his friend, a different comedian for each episode, get attached to a couple who are about to get married and who are stressed out, and pretend to be solving their problems.

In the opening episode, for example, we have Erin and Travis. Travis proposed as they walked through Yosemite attaching a note to their dog collar that said Marry Dad ?, but there is nothing that can be done about it now. They are planning an elegant outdoor wedding at the Traviss Mothers House. Unfortunately, it has a picturesque stream running through the garden, which made Erin conceive of them arriving for the ceremony by canoe. They are also planning a variety of bro games, a fortune teller tent, and an absinthe bar due to Instagram pressure.

We were told we had to keep everyone entertained, says Travis. They are so stressed that they recently stopped having sex. Insert your own joke about good marriage preparation here, please. I’m too exhausted from the lemming-style idiocy to do it on my own.

Lee skips half the fun, one of his few helpful moves on the show, and sends them reclaiming their genital mojo by hand-crafting wedding centerpieces at the ominously named Bitter Root Pottery Studio. She doesn’t burn the canoe while they’re gone, which seems like an oversight.

They go to the unnamed wedding, which becomes even more of a shame when the sense of dread that develops since the dog collar story comes true. They have indeed written their own vows. Travis, apparently, is like a very sturdy suitcase, and you know you have everything wherever you go. Let’s draw a veil.

Each episode is conducted at a height and volume more suited to the third act of The Towering Inferno. It takes the ability of reality televisions to turn non-problems into drama (she’s got what I call the bride-solation!) And then a crisis (between the spreadsheets, you have to get in between the sheets! ) Somewhere surely near its event horizon as you yearn for the resulting implosion, it never comes.

Still, the non-issues are better than the real ones that Lee and his plus one collide with. Deep and lingering family tensions, for example, between a father and a stepfather of the bride (who of them should participate in the first father-daughter dance depicting the slightest tip of this particular iceberg) are addressed by a few. more than Lee kissing poor Markesha and assuring her I got you! In fact, hardly anyone has had Markesha, who was largely abandoned by her friends, including those who were supposed to do their hair, makeup and sing at the ceremony. Her bridesmaids show up 20 minutes before she’s supposed to head for the aisle, and one of them looks set to kill. I want to uncover the rest of this iceberg, but unfortunately I won’t.

Of course, common sense does not prevail at any time (beyond binning bro games). Of course, no one is saying, you don’t have to have a father-daughter dance. Of course, no one is saying: Invite the sibling boyfriend who’s most likely to ruin everything, or, someday, buy a cake, invite friends who actually show up, Markesha and a priest / shaman / canoe -calfat ordered from the Internet and do it. It would destroy the whole purpose, however stupid and misguided, of the thing.

But what remains is an exercise in frustration. It’s too serious about special peoples days, the comedic presences clash rather than adjourn the debate, and, oh my God, it’s so strong. Did I mention how loud it was? Extremely frantic, charmless and unnecessary. I suggest that you categorically reject this proposal.