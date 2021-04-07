Bollywood comedians and their cars: from Johnny Lever to Kapil Sharma and more





Bollywood Comedian Car Collection: We salute their talent and hard work, but we're more interested in what they drive or what they are driven in. In fact, there is a lot to watch here They say that as an actor it's harder to make someone laugh than to make them cry. And if anyone's good at it, they've unlocked fame. Some of these names in India are Johnny Lever, Govinda, Rajpal Yadav, and Kapil Sharma. We salute their talent and hard work, but we are more interested in what they lead or what they are led into. In fact, there's a load to watch here with Kapil Sharma touting an armada of luxury cars. Johnny Lever Few come close to the legacy Johnny Lever created in the industry for which he has gained immense fame and the benefits that flow from it. According to WeMedia, the man's car collection in 2020 included an Audi A4 powered by a 187 hp 2L engine and capable of 237 km / h top speed, a Mercedes-Benz E220D which is powered by a 2L engine of 194 hp and capable of speeds of up to 243 km / h and a Honda Accord fitted with a 1.5L engine of 156 hp and a top speed of 212 km / h. The prices of his cars are around Rs 45.86 lakh, Rs 60.16 lakh and Rs 38.29 lakh, respectively. Govinda A versatile actor who could make you laugh and put on a fun scene with a lot of dancing involved, Govinda has had a successful career in Bollywood. Although we can't find out too much about the cars he owns, but a report on Filmfare says he owns the Mercedes-Benz you see in the photo above. Besides the Benz, it would also have a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford Endeavor. Rajpal yadav Known for his eye-catching one-liners, Rajpal Yadav is one of the popular actors in the Hindi film industry who can tickle your funny bone in less than a minute. Yadav, according to a Patrika report, owns a BMW 5 Series, powered by a 265 hp 3L engine and capable of 250 km / h at top speed, and a Honda Accord which is powered by a 143 hp 2L engine. Yadav will have paid around Rs 66 lakh and Rs 44 lakh, respectively for his cars. Kapil sharma Reaching immense heights in the Indian comedy industry thanks to his talent for making people laugh, Kapil Sharma now hosts his own show. He also adores luxury cars because he owns several of them. According to the GoMechanic blog, he owns a Mercedes-Benz S350, a Range Rover Evoque, a Volvo XC90, a DC vanity van and also a Royal Enfield Bullet 500. The price tags on these prices are around Rs 1.2 crore. , Rs 65 lakh, Rs 77.41 lakh, Rs 5.5 crore, respectively.







