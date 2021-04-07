Entertainment
‘The Irregulars’ actor Harrison Osterfield learned from Tom Holland – WWD
It was early on that Harrison Osterfield learned about the need for thick skin in pursuing an acting career. He comes from an academic family and realized he wasn’t going to follow in their footsteps at a young age, perhaps thinking he would try the arts instead.
“I started doing plays in school and doing musicals, and my grandfather kind of said to me at the dinner table one night, ‘You’re on the road. disaster, but we stand with you all the way. ‘”Osterfield recalls. “I was like, ‘Oh, thank you.'”
Osterfield was not deterred, however, and stayed the course. After seeing the inner workings of Hollywood through the eyes of his best friend, Tom Holland, he’s now in the spotlight himself, starting with the new Netflix series ‘The Irregulars’.
After finishing drama school at 18, Osterfield was ready to go but struggled to find work right away. Holland, his best friend, called him one day to tell him that the movie he was working on in Atlanta – a little movie called “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – allowed him an assistant, and would Osterfield want to hang out on? the set of a Marvel movie?
“Having this opportunity to go straight from drama school to one of these sets, without working as an actor, but learning from an experienced actor and just seeing how these big steps work, was a truly amazing experience, ”he says.
He spent the next year and a half observing Holland, learning to be an actor and working on set, until it was time for him to take a leap of faith.
“I said to [Holland], “Look, man, I’m gonna try to go back and forth and see what happens,” “Osterfield said.
He first heard about “The Irregulars,” which is sort of an adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, through his agent, who suggested that the role he would be reading for was quite down his street.
“And I read the character description, it was ’17’ – I was cool, I love it – ‘incredibly smart’ – so it could be a little difficult ‘-‘ and also physically fragile. “And I was, like, it’s interesting what my agents think my perfect cast is,” Osterfield says. “But as soon as I read the script, I fell in love with him.”
He was worried about signing another Sherlock Holmes project, but after reading the first episode he realized it was a completely alternate version of the classic tale.
“It focuses on these five kids that were mentioned in the book for about four or five lines, but our showrunner took those four or five lines and created an episodic eight hour extravaganza and draws characters from the Sherlocks that we have. seen before. and adaptations, but focuses on these five kids that we really don’t know anything about, ”says Osterfield.
He doesn’t know what will come next other than the latest London lockout from his apartment, but he’s interested in something more sinister about the gentleness of his “Irregulars” character.
“The point of me taking action is that I want to be able to show that versatility and tell different stories and get people to connect with different characters,” he says. “So something that will change my career would be ideal.”
That said, if Marvel is looking for another Batman project, they have a contest with Holland to work out.
“We’ve always had an argument over who would win against Spider-Man and Batman. But when your best friend becomes one of those characters, you have to go get the other character, ”he says. “I’m trying to strengthen myself a bit and see Batman in a few years.”
