



Netflix debut drama star Shonda Rhimes had a one-year contract and, according to sources, turned down the opportunity to return in season two.

Netflix Bridgerton sent shockwaves through its seemingly large fan base last week with the official announcement that frontman Reg-Jean Page will not be returning for the second season of the drama Shondaland. Page originally signed to the Regency England series with a one-year contract to play the male lead role Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. The plan from the start was for each season of the drama produced by Shonda Rhimes to focus on another of Bridgerton’s eight siblings and their quest for marriage. It follows the same trajectory as author Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series on which Bridgerton is based. As the first season focused on the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with Simon (Page), showrunner Chris Van Dusen recounted Hollywood journalist before BridgertonThe Christmas debut he hoped both characters would return beyond the show’s first season. “I would love to be able to see them again and at the same time explore the other siblings in the family.” Sources close to the show tell THR this page was offered the opportunity to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of season two at a rate of $ 50,000 per episode, but declined for a multitude of reasons. Story page Variety where he was drawn Bridgerton because the role was a “one-season arc” with a “start, middle, end” that got her to come in, “contribute my piece and then the Bridgerton family continues.” Page, according to sources, is focused on his burgeoning film career. The actor, who previously worked with Shondaland on ABC’s two-season legal drama For the people, Recently completed filming of the Russo Brothers Netflix movie The gray man, opposite Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. He then plays in Paramount’s big budget Dungeons and Dragons feature film, opposite Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Judge Smith. Sources note that Page’s camp was also inundated with movie offerings as a result of his breakout role in Bridgerton, which also led to a critically-praised concert hosting NBC Saturday Night Live in February. Sources say almost everyone close to the show knew Page only had a one-year contract for Bridgerton. The plan from the start was for the second season to be based on Quinn.The viscount who loved me and revolve around Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, Simon de Page never planned to be a part of history. Few could have predicted that Bridgerton Would become Netflix’s most watched original series never or this page would become his fan favorite. Sources say the production contacted Page’s camp in January or February with an offer to return after he and the series erupted, even though plans for season two never included his character, Simon. With Page’s film career taking off and the realization that Simon wouldn’t be a season two focal point, the actor refused to return to the drama of Shondaland. Page Season 1 star Dynevor will continue to star in Bridgerton like her character, Daphne, remains a full member of the family at the center of the show. Netflix reps, producers Shondaland and Page declined to comment. Production on the second season of Bridgerton recently started in London as the show’s first table reading took place on March 29. Page, meanwhile, finished filming The gray man last week and will begin a month of filming in Ireland for D&D atthe end of the month. As for a return in a potential third season of Bridgerton, sources say the door remains open for Page. As the show’s Lady Whistledown said after Page’s departure, “Simon will be missed onscreen, but he will always be a part of theBridgertonfamily.” Mia Galuppo contributed reporting for this story.







