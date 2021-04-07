Entertainment
The American captain’s supervillain, the Red Skull, has been behaving a lot like Jordan Peterson lately, thanks to Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Jordan Peterson is a Canadian professor of psychology which was adopted by the right in 2016 after refusing to honor the demands of its students to use their favorite pronouns, then took advantage of his Youtube channel and fear of political correctness to build a career as a self-help guru at the right of the alt. He also appears to be the basis for the current incarnation of the Nazi Marvel Super-Villain, the Red Skull, who has returned to his comic book universe courtesy of Between the world and me writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coates is in the process of closing a two and a half year race on Captain America, and in Captain America # 28, released on March 31, the Red Skull has a YouTube channel that looked very familiar to Peterson, except for the red skull part:
A joke guide here: Peterson is the author of 12 rules for life: an antidote to chaos and Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, and believes the male mind is assailed, but if he praised the genius of the Austrian politician of the beginning of the 20th century and notorious anti-Semite Karl Lueger, he does not appear to have done so publicly. (It’s probably a joke on Interest of the Petersons in Carl Jung.) Peterson was also unhappy with a series of panels in which Captain America explains to a police officer how the Red Skull recruits lost young men to his cause:
So why is Red Skull doing a Jordan Peterson act to begin with? It is complicated! He appeared in Captain America comics since 1941, so its full backstory is beyond the scope of this article, but he’s a Nazi, and in most versions of the character, his trademark red skull is a mask. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hugo Weaving played him as a man whose face had been disfigured by Super Soldier Serum:
In recent comics, the Red Skull has died several times, at this point, but before his most recent death, he was able to transfer part of his consciousness into the body of Aleksander Lukin, a former Soviet general who is also seeking Captain America. Unfortunately for their plans, Lukin also passed away soon after, but his wife Alexa resuscitated him with the help of Rasputinyes, that Rasputin and the Red Skull come for the ride, in some sort of situation between Mr. Hyde and Mr. Hyde. At Coates Captain America books, Caps’s enemies recruit disgruntled white American males, just like some political movements we could cite, and the Red Skulls YouTube channel is part of that effort. Unbeknownst to Red Skulls fans, he uses them as cannon fodder in an attempt to ruin Captain Americas’ reputation, at one point detonating a bomb designed by Agatha Harknessyes, the witch who appeared in WandaVisionin the middle of one of their demonstrations. Coates has two more problems to solve the story, and Marvel is promising an epic fight to the finish with the red skullSo expect Marvel Universes’ response to Jordan Peterson to either return to jail or suspended animation or temporarily dead very, very soon. Meanwhile, our universes Jordan Peterson decided to look into:
At this time, it’s unclear whether Jordan Peterson shares his skull with a resurrected member of the Nazi High Command, or stores witchcraft bombs designed by Agatha Harkness, or relentlessly pursues revenge against Captain America. But there’s no denying that he and the Red Skull have similar YouTube channels, so it’s probably best not to take any chances.
