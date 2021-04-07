Pamplin Media Group – 2021 Blues Fest, other events in a new outdoor location

The Lot at Zidell Yards in South Waterfront will offer daily entertainment from May through September.

The Waterfront Blues Festival will return to a new location in 2021 – The Lot at Zidell Yards, which will host more outdoor entertainment events along the Willamette River this year.

The annual blues festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled for the July 4th weekend, July 2-5, with changes to increase security. They include social distancing at the new location between the Ross Island Bridge and the Tilikum Crossing in the South Waterfront district.

“I think it will be a happy and triumphant return to the Waterfront Blues Festival this summer and to live music in general in Portland,” said Christina Fuller, co-owner and partner of Fuller Events, who will be producing this year’s festival.

According to KOIN 6 News, the festival was moved out of Tom McCall Waterfront Park because the City of Portland would not issue a permit for it. The Lot at Zidell Yards is privately owned.

According to Fuller, this year only hundreds of fans will be allowed at this year’s festival instead of the thousands in the past. Socially distant headquarters will be arranged in pods instead of individual or general admission passes. The seat pods will be disinfected between performances.

“But you and your two-person, four-person, or six-person ‘quaran team’ will buy a pod together and that’s where you’ll enjoy the show from,” Fuller explained.

With limited capacity, this year’s festival will feature four or five live acts doing two shows per day. Fuller said the talent will always be a mix of local and national blues artists. Food and drinks will also be available.

Located at 3030 S. Moody Ave., The Lot at Zidell Yards will feature a full stage, large-format LED screen, site-specific sound system and on-site catering program – all for guests to enjoy with their quaran-team in the comfort of their socially remote seating module. Events will take place there from May to September.

“We believe that our city’s musicians, artists, cultural institutions and creatives not only make up the rich and colorful fabric of Portland, but are also essential to the economic health of our city,” Fuller said. “The Lot will offer opportunities to get our artists and event production and hospitality professionals back to work and give our audience the opportunity to celebrate and reconnect.

The Lot will offer daily programming throughout the summer, including live music, movies, charitable fundraisers, wellness classes and more. The following items are already programmed:

The Hollywood Theater: Hollywood Theater and The Lot at Zidell Yards present a series of films and music. May-June 2021.

Pride NW: Celebrate the pride of Portland in the Lot, with Pride Northwest and QDoc Film Festival, with live performances. June 2021.

Summer Music Festival: Presented by The Lot, showcasing local and regional musicians and celebrating Portland’s diverse music community. August 2021.

“In keeping with the vision of The Lot team, we believe in the restorative power of live performances and bring together in the safest way possible,” said Charlene Zidell, ZRZ Realty Company, “As supporters of long Date of the Portland arts community, we are proud to host the Lot on the ZRZ Realty property. ”

Other events will continue to be advertised via the Lot newsletter and social media, with event details and ticketing information available on the website. Rental and booking possibilities are also available for events throughout the season.

“The Lot at Zidell Yards is rooted in the collaborative spirit of Portland,” said Tyler Fuller, Founder and Partner of Fuller Events, “We are committed to working with key stakeholders to rebuild events in Portland, launch them. cultural activities and revitalize our city. spirit. ”

For more information on The Lot at Zidell Yards, visit thelotatzidellyards.com.

News KOIN 6 is a press partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.