Bollywood: Twinkle Khanna gets melancholy as husband Akshay Kumar stays in hospital for COVID-19 treatment





Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

Image Credit: instagram.com/akshaykumar

Twinkle Khanna turned melancholy days after her husband, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, landed in a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. While his move to a medical facility was taken as a precautionary measure according to a statement released by the actor, his wife Khanna appeared to be battling the blues at home with their two children. In an Instagram post posted earlier on April 7, Khanna took a trip down memory lane by writing: A Series Today. All The same. Remains of rainwater in a pothole. The future, a rugged road stretching as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart, besides the paper boats of the past floating through these stagnant puddles. Kumar, who was busy filming for Ram Setu when the diagnosis was released, isn’t the only one in the film who tested positive. According to reports, 45 other members of the film unit have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports also claimed that the films ‘main stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha went into isolation shortly after news of Kumars’ prognosis became public. None of the actresses released a statement as to whether they had undergone a PCR test on their own as a result of Kumars’ results. Ram Setu, who took his first photo in the historic city of Ayodhya in India, sees Kumar playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor has a massive list of films ahead of him, including Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey. His film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, due for release worldwide on April 30, has been postponed indefinitely after the Indian state of Maharashtra entered another lockdown following a spike in COVID cases -19. The movies, the other main star, Katrina Kaif, also tested positive on April 6, along with her boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, who reported the same a day earlier. Several Bollywood stars have been affected by the second wave of COVID-19 cases, including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal and Bhumi Pednekar.







