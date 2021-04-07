VOX POPULI: Kunie Tanaka, actor who made awkwardness almost cool: The Asahi Shimbun





Playing the role of a clumsy man was second nature to actor Kunie Tanaka, who died on March 24 at the age of 88. In my opinion, the most vivid example of this was in his portrayal of Ino-san, a character in a movie called “Gakko” (School). Over 50 and illiterate, Ino-san is learning to read and write at a night school that offers college education. He falls in love with his teacher, played by Keiko Takeshita, and tries to express his feelings to her in a postcard he writes for the first time in his life: “Please be my bride. If you do, I’ll study every night. .. “ To make sure his handwriting looks nice and neat, he uses a ruler and takes a week to complete the task. It must have been his extraordinary talent that almost made me forget he was playing. From the start of his career, he became a very versatile supporting actor. Her biggest break came with “Kita no Kuni kara” (from the north of the country), a television drama series that began airing in 1981. But the director told him, “Kuni-san, you think too hard, trying to act this way and that way, and you end up stifling your true power of expression.” Tanaka understood the need to reduce the frills. The result was his performance as Goro Kuroita, a man who leaves behind his life in the big city after his wife goes missing and returns to his hometown of Furano, Hokkaido, with his two aged children. school. The episodes revolve around Goro’s struggles as a father, far from the conveniences of modern city life. He’s pathetically awkward and unglamorous. But that’s absolutely correct, that’s what I learned from watching Goro on the show. For some moviegoers, Tanaka was the rival of a character played by a young hunky actor. For others, he was a shady gangster. Tanaka has been a strong and versatile presence throughout his career. “Some actors have their moment of shine, but someone like me doesn’t even know how to shine,” he once told a weekly in an interview. “The only thing I can do is stay a long distance runner.” Tanaka has never been flashy. But throughout the very long distance he ran to the end, the light he emitted was still strong and powerful. – The Asahi Shimbun, April 7 * * * Vox Populi, Vox Dei is a popular daily column that covers a wide range of topics, including culture, the arts, and social trends and developments. Written by veteran writers of Asahi Shimbun, the column provides useful perspectives and insights into contemporary Japan and its culture.







