Sound of Metal Review: Overcoming the Obstacles Life Throws | Entertainment

Life keeps moving on and we have to keep up with the blows.

This is one of the central ideas of the film Sound of Metal. It is directed by Darius Marder and written by him and his brother, Abraham Marder. It is available on Amazon Prime as an Amazon original.

The film follows Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer. On tour with his band, he begins to lose his hearing and can no longer perform. He joins a hearing-impaired community led by Joe, a Vietnam War veteran and recovering alcoholic.

Sound of Metal is an amazing film about the difficulties we face and how we build them. It’s about learning what it means to be hard of hearing and how it’s not a setback, but a different way of life. In a sense, Ruben has to learn what it means to be deaf.

For starters, the acting in this movie is amazing.

Riz Ahmed directs the film as Ruben. Joining him, Olivia Cooke plays Rubens’ girlfriend, Lou, and Paul Raci plays Joe, forming the main cast. They all do a fantastic job in this movie of broken people. They deliver personal and intimate performances that feel real as they lean on each other for support.

With them, most of the actors are made up of people within the deaf community. With these performances, they give the film an authenticity as they describe what it means to be deaf without using cheap tricks to feign sympathy. They show how much this hearing loss is not a disadvantage, but show how much people live with it.

On top of that, the sound design of the movies is amazing. For some parts of the film, the sound reflects how Ruben hears the world around him. It sums up what someone who is hearing loss would hear or notice through the vibrations. In other parts, the film changes its sound to focus on various aspects, such as focusing on muffled sounds or different ways of regaining hearing. It is absolutely amazing and audio technicians should feel proud of what they have created.

Speaking of sound, there is no sheet music in this film. Instead, the music plays in the movie at different times, which can be quite punchy. Using sound design, he shows how music can be enjoyed without being able to hear it. This is a great detail included in this film.

By the way, the film is well structured. He focuses entirely on Ruben who follows him throughout his journey. It follows a fairly standard (but effective) structure as it faces the many obstacles that stand in front of it. But because it all depends on her perspective, it creates an effective and impactful story arc.

This film is also shot well. The film includes some wonderful landscape photos, but that is not the main focus. Instead, this movie has a keen eye for the little details, as it likes to focus on the characters and their expressions. Most of the film is shot after characters or a close-up of someone. It helps keep the movie grounded and based on these people.

Finally, the editing of this movie is awesome. He keeps a constant pace throughout and doesn’t do anything flashy. It’s great because you don’t think about it.

Sound of Metal is a fantastic film. Through its performance, sound design and structure, it captures what it means to be hard of hearing and how it is not an obstacle.

It’s a movie that takes a look at everyone to understand how we, as people, are able to overcome just about anything. It’s a film that shows how people live despite all the circumstances that life imposes on them, whether it’s a disability, economic status, or what we choose to do with ourselves.

It’s an amazing movie and Darius Marder did a fantastic job bringing this story to the screen.

4.5 / 5 torches